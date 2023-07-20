DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 20, 2023

Iran beat Pakistan in volleyball final

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 07:00am

LAHORE: Iran edged out Pakistan 3-2 in the final of the CAVA U-16 Volleyball Champ­ionship in Tashkent on Wednesday.

Pakistan displayed great determination but ultimately succumbed to Iran, losing 20-25, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21, 11-15.

Both teams fought fiercely, exchanging sets, and were tied at 2-2. However, Iran showcased their dominance in the decisive fifth set, securing the championship title.

Chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation Ch. Mohammad Yaqoob congratulated the team on their performance and announced a cash reward of Rs1.5 lac.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023

