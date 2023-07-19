DAWN.COM Logo

House panel set up to resolve Balochistan teachers’ issues

Saleem Shahid Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 10:15am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly has formed a house committee to resolve the issues of teachers of Bolan Medical College, who have been protesting for the last three months for the acceptance of their demands.

The session was presided over by Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali who was informed by MPA Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hasni about the issues teachers were facing. The speaker said protesters should be invited to his chamber for negotiations.

Nasarullah Zerey of the Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party said professors of grades 20 and 21 had been protesting for the last three months for the acceptance of their 17 demands.

Opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan said the provincial cabinet had approved issuing orders for permanent employees of the Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) but it was not implemented.

He also demanded an extension in the employment of 4,000 employees of the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2023

