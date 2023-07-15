DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2023

Obscene clip during seminar in Lahore shocks attendees

Asif Chaudhry Published July 15, 2023 Updated July 15, 2023 09:54am

LAHORE: Both the participants and management of a health seminar had to face an embarrassing situation when someone played an ‘obscene clip’ on the display screen during the event, prompting the organisers to report the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with a request to trace and arrest the culprit.

The Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lahore organised an online international seminar on prevention of dengue at its auditorium here on Friday, also attended by Punjab caretaker Health Minister Prof Javed Akram, IPH Dean Zrafshan Tahir and other officials of the institute.

An official says that speakers from other countries were also invited to join the seminar online to share their experiences and suggestions. All the speakers were given a password to login and join the seminar, he adds.

He says the event was going on smoothly, when someone logged in and played an obscene clip on the screen which kept on running for around 30 seconds, before the shocked organisers manged to block the intruder.

Later, the IPH management held an emergent meeting, and after discussing the matter, decided to report it to the FIA.

According to a statement issued by the IPH in this respect, the matter has been reported to the cyber wing of the FIA.

A spokesperson for the institute says the FIA’s cyber crime wing has been requested to trace and arrest the culprit.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

WITH many working- and middle-class families battling high inflation and/or unemployment, people are taking ...
Menaced by terrorism
14 Jul, 2023

Menaced by terrorism

THERE is no mistaking the hydra-headed monster of militancy that Pakistan is facing. The last few days have been...
Only a ‘breather’
Updated 14 Jul, 2023

Only a ‘breather’

Our leadership's capability to achieve the 'finish line' in the new IMF deal inspires little confidence.
Unliveable city
14 Jul, 2023

Unliveable city

KARACHI makes it to the news for all the wrong reasons, with high crime, crumbling infrastructure and pollution...