Obscene clip during seminar in Lahore shocks attendees

LAHORE: Both the participants and management of a health seminar had to face an embarrassing situation when someone played an ‘obscene clip’ on the display screen during the event, prompting the organisers to report the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with a request to trace and arrest the culprit.

The Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lahore organised an online international seminar on prevention of dengue at its auditorium here on Friday, also attended by Punjab caretaker Health Minister Prof Javed Akram, IPH Dean Zrafshan Tahir and other officials of the institute.

An official says that speakers from other countries were also invited to join the seminar online to share their experiences and suggestions. All the speakers were given a password to login and join the seminar, he adds.

He says the event was going on smoothly, when someone logged in and played an obscene clip on the screen which kept on running for around 30 seconds, before the shocked organisers manged to block the intruder.

Later, the IPH management held an emergent meeting, and after discussing the matter, decided to report it to the FIA.

According to a statement issued by the IPH in this respect, the matter has been reported to the cyber wing of the FIA.

A spokesperson for the institute says the FIA’s cyber crime wing has been requested to trace and arrest the culprit.

Dawn, July 15th, 2023