CAA official held for attempted murdern in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published June 22, 2023 Updated June 22, 2023 09:46am

PESHAWAR: The city police arrested a Civil Aviation Authority official after he shot at and injured a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) employee when his vehicle was intercepted while driving on the BRT route illegally.

A police official said that Arbab Faisal, a CAA senior joint director currently posted in Islamabad, drove his vehicle on the BRT route designated only for the BRT buses on Tuesday.

He said that as soon as BRT guards spotted the vehicle on the route, they intercepted it, but the CAA official opened fire, injuring a BRT security guard. The official said that Faisal fled the scene, but was arrested from Regi area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The police official said that a case had been registered against the CAA official under section 324 of PPC in the East police station.

SP cantonment Waqas Rafiq told Dawn that during initial investigation, it was found that the accused was under treatment for some psychological issues.

Meanwhile, the police produced the CAA official before the court of judicial magistrate Dolat Khan on Wednesday for seeking his physical remand. However, the court sent him on a 14-day judicial remand to the central prison.

The court was informed that the accused was driving on the BRT route, which was illegal and also allegedly opened fire at a guard when his car was intercepted.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2023

