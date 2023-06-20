PM Shehbaz to leave for 2-day visit to France on Thursday

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for a two-day official visit to France later this week to participate in a financing summit being held in Paris.

The FO said that the premier was undertaking the visit at French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation, adding that the ‘New Global Financing Pact Summit’ would be held from June 22-23.

“The summit offers an opportunity for leaders to engage in discussions regarding the development of a new global framework capable of addressing the challenges related to sustainable development financing, environmental concerns, energy transition, and the climate change agenda,” the FO statement said.

“In the run up to other important international events and conferences during the next two years, the summit aims to define the principles and steps required for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system, and pave the way for a more balanced and fair partnership between the north and the south,” it added.

The FO said that PM Shehbaz would present Pakistan’s perspective and proposals for reforming international financial institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of sustainable development goals and solutions related to debt.

“The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit,” the FO said.