UN marks Islamophobia day with alarm over rising hate, discrimination against Muslims

UNITED NATIONS: This year, the International Day to Combat Islamophobia did not pass unnoticed — largely due to mounting tensions in the Middle East and their ripple effects across the globe.

Pakistan, which spearheaded the 2022 UN resolution establishing the observance, underscored that anti-Muslim hatred is intensifying worldwide, with political rhetoric, digital platforms, and mainstream discourse amplifying the problem.

The observance comes amid heightened global instability, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which analysts say has contributed to a fresh surge in Islamophobic narratives.

Reports indicate a spike in online hate speech and dehumanising rhetoric targeting Muslims, feeding a broader climate of intolerance that the UN and allied nations have increasingly called attention to.

Observed annually on March 15, the International Day commemorates the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks, in which 51 worshippers were killed.

It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) following a resolution introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, adopted by consensus.

At a high-level UN event on March 16, the OIC reaffirmed that Islamophobia has reached “unprecedented” levels, citing its normalisation in political discourse and amplification through new technologies, including artificial intelligence.

At another event, also at the UN headquarters in New York, Secretary-General António Guterres urged countries to “work together” to confront the rising tide of anti-Muslim hatred. Calling for a rejection of “the narratives of fear and exclusion,” he warned that even “subtle biases” can “shape lives, erode trust, and send a clear message about who is seen as belonging and who is not.”

“The consequences are painfully real,” he said, citing harassment, intimidation, vandalism, threats, and attacks targeting Muslims and places of worship as an “assault on the values that underpin peaceful, inclusive societies everywhere.”

UNGA President Annalena Baerbock highlighted the role of technology in worsening the problem. Platforms intended to connect people are now “accelerating the spread of misinformation and prejudice at an unprecedented speed,” she said, stressing that confronting Islamophobia is essential to defending “our shared humanity.”

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdulaziz Alwasil, called for decisive international measures, emphasising the need for stronger legal protections, education, and enhanced cooperation among states to address anti-Muslim discrimination.

Türkiye, which co-organised the UN event, emphasised a “common and resolute stance against intolerance, discrimination and violence targeting Muslims”, underscoring the need for collective international action.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, warned that “Islamophobia today is not simply prejudice against a religion.”

“It is the systematic stigmatisation of a people, the denigration of an identity, and the normalisation of hostility towards a community of nearly two billion human beings,“ he added.

These narratives, he noted, “translate into tangible discrimination, including barriers in employment, unequal access to education, and profiling in law enforcement and immigration practices”.

The Pakistani envoy urged the international community to “move beyond expressions of concern to collective and decisive action,” supporting a comprehensive global action plan to combat Islamophobia.

Global responses

In the United States, the debate over Islamophobia has taken on new urgency this week, after Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee sparked controversy by asserting that Muslims “don’t belong in American society”.

Civil rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers condemned the statement, framing it as part of a worrying trend of political Islamophobia.

The US government has also supported broader international efforts, emphasising that extremism should not be associated with any faith.

In Britain, lawmakers have responded with new measures. Parliament recently adopted an advisory definition of anti-Muslim hostility to help authorities identify and address discrimination, following record levels of hate crimes — nearly 45 per cent of religious hate crimes in the year ending March 2025 were directed at Muslims.

At the European level, the Council of the European Union reaffirmed that all individuals have the right to practise their religion or belief without discrimination or violence.

The Council called on member states to take action against intolerance and promote peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.