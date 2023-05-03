DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 03, 2023

PM Shehbaz arrives in London to attend King Charles III’s coronation

Dawn.com Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 3, 2023 11:22pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan in London, UK on Wednesday. — President PML-N Twitter</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan in London, UK on Wednesday. — President PML-N Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London on Wednesday to attend the coronation of King Charles III and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting — a biennial summit of governmental leaders from all Commonwealth nations.

Upon his arrival in London, PM Shehbaz was received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary David Gordon-MacLeod.

During his visit, the prime minister will also engage with other world leaders bilaterally and meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, a tweet on his account said.

PM Shehbaz left for the UK earlier today and prior to his departure, he had hailed Pakistan’s relations with the UK.

He said in a tweet that relations between the two countries were “rooted in shared history and multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades”.

“The British monarch and the royal family have been great friends of Pakistan,” he added.

King Charles III’s coronation

Charles, 74, became king after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year in September. As per royal tradition, a British monarch’s coronation takes place some months later, after national mourning and intense preparations.

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony will be held at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6. The event is expected to be attended by heads of state from around the world, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Australia.

PM Shehbaz had met King Charles III last year in London and offered his condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO meet-up
Updated 03 May, 2023

SCO meet-up

The SCO has great potential to bring geopolitical rivals together for the common good.
Press freedom
Updated 03 May, 2023

Press freedom

It says much about the quality of democracy in a country when media persons cannot do their job without fearing for their safety.
Stealing land
03 May, 2023

Stealing land

THE land scam in which 100 villagers have been deprived of 125 acres of their ancestral land in Malakwal tehsil of...
Decision time
Updated 02 May, 2023

Decision time

Pakistan's foreign policy establishment should have the foresight to see which way the geopolitical winds are blowing.
Bumper crop
02 May, 2023

Bumper crop

THE government is expecting a ‘bumper’ wheat harvest of 27.5 million tonnes this year. Independent reports from...
Difficult conditions
02 May, 2023

Difficult conditions

MORE than 130 years after its designation as International Workers’ Day, May 1 continues to be a bleak reminder of...