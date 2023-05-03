PM Shehbaz arrives in London to attend King Charles III’s coronation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London on Wednesday to attend the coronation of King Charles III and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting — a biennial summit of governmental leaders from all Commonwealth nations.

Upon his arrival in London, PM Shehbaz was received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary David Gordon-MacLeod.

During his visit, the prime minister will also engage with other world leaders bilaterally and meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, a tweet on his account said.

PM Shehbaz left for the UK earlier today and prior to his departure, he had hailed Pakistan’s relations with the UK.

He said in a tweet that relations between the two countries were “rooted in shared history and multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades”.

“The British monarch and the royal family have been great friends of Pakistan,” he added.

King Charles III’s coronation

Charles, 74, became king after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year in September. As per royal tradition, a British monarch’s coronation takes place some months later, after national mourning and intense preparations.

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony will be held at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6. The event is expected to be attended by heads of state from around the world, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Australia.

PM Shehbaz had met King Charles III last year in London and offered his condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth.