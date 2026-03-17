Third Pakistani dies from ‘falling debris’ after interception in UAE amid Iran war

Another Pakistani national was killed due to “falling debris” following the interception of a ballistic missile in the United Arab Emirates, the country’s media office said on Tuesday.

The development marks the third instance of a Pakistani national losing their life in an attack in the UAE during the ongoing war between Iran, the US, and Israel.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office, in a statement on X, said that the authorities in Abu Dhabi “responded to an incident involving falling debris in the Baniyas area, following the interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The incident resulted in the death of a Pakistani national”.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence said its air defences were “responding to incoming missiles and drone attacks originating from Iran”.

The ministry confirmed that the “sounds heard in scattered areas across the country are results of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions”.

In light of the prevailing situation, the Dubai Media Office has issued a safety guide.

On March 8, a Pakistani driver was killed when “debris from an aerial interception” fell onto a vehicle in Dubai’s Al Barsha area late.

Another Pakistani national — identified as Mureed Zaman — was reported dead due to falling debris in Abu Dhabi on February 28, the same day the war began, with the US and Israel launching attacks on Iran.

Zaman had been working in Abu Dhabi for nearly eight years, earning a livelihood through labour work and driving. He had been supporting his family back home.