DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 10, 2023

PTI blasts Shehbaz for ‘massive’ spending on Geneva visit

Dawn Report Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday fired a broadside at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members for allegedly spending a huge amount on their “flopped” trip to Geneva to attend the donor conference since the moot was held via video link, as no important leader had turned up at the event.

The party’s senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said France, the host, gave $10 million, but not a single important leader participated in the conference.

He questioned that if the entire conference was to be held through video link, why was there a need to travel to Geneva, according to a statement issued by the party’s central media department.

“The money did not come, but several lakhs of dollars were spent on the visits of the prime minister and his cabinet [members],” he lamented.

Another senior PTI leader, Shireen Mazari, also criticised the government. In a tweet, the former minister said: “Pathetic attendance and it is in one of the small mtg [meeting] rooms of the UN in Geneva because this is where side mtgs are normally held not main sessions of major conferences”.

She said even “in this small venue attendance only seems to be of Pak officials & only some mbrs [members] of cabal of crooks”.

Lashing out at PML-N, Fawad Chaudhry alleged that lying was integral part of the life of the leadership of the PML-N.

He said 17 bills were passed in the Punjab Assembly on Monday, while PML-N kept running away from the count. If they had the required numbers as Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique and others were claiming, then they would have stopped the legislation.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...
Assurances to IMF
Updated 09 Jan, 2023

Assurances to IMF

It is unclear whether Islamabad has finally realised the gravity of the crisis it is in.
GB protests
09 Jan, 2023

GB protests

MASSIVE protests held across Gilgit-Baltistan over the past several days have united the region’s geographically...
Sordid claims
09 Jan, 2023

Sordid claims

WOMEN are cannon fodder in a chauvinistic society where a toxic political environment has erased the distinction...