Pakistan opens up to foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday expanded the scope of the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) Scheme to include foreign nationals and institutional investors, from overseas Pakistanis only at present, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced.

He said the government had decided to expand the RDA framework to allow foreign nationals, companies, and institutional investors to open RDAs and invest in government securities and Naya Pakistan Certificates, which offer very attractive rates of return. He said that this important step reflected the government’s commitment to further integrating Pakistan into global financial markets and to attracting foreign investment through a secure and transparent digital banking platform.

The minister noted that Pakistan’s diaspora of around 11 million people represents one of the largest and most vibrant expatriate communities in the world. In every part of the globe, from the Middle East to Europe, from North America to the Far East, Pakistani professionals, entrepreneurs, workers and students are contributing to their host economies while continuing to support their families and communities back home. He said that overseas Pakistanis are not only a source of economic strength for the country but also serve as ambassadors of Pakistan’s culture, enterprise and values around the world.

Highlighting the role of overseas Pakistanis in strengthening the national economy, Mr Aurangzeb said that, according to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country achieved a historic milestone in FY25, with record-breaking remittances exceeding $38.3 billion, marking an impressive 26.6 per cent increase over the previous year.

Expands scope of Roshan Digital Account scheme to boost economy

He added that remittances are projected to reach an unprecedented $42bn in FY26. This strong performance reflects overseas Pakistanis’ continued trust and confidence in the country’s economic prospects. With this consistent performance, Pakistan now ranks fifth among the top remittance-receiving countries globally and second in South Asia.

He emphasised that remittance inflows remain the single most critical factor in stabilising Pakistan’s external account, enabling the country to maintain a sustainable balance of payments and build its foreign exchange reserves. He noted that the State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves currently stand at around $16.3bn, while the country’s total foreign exchange reserves amount to approximately $21.6bn.

He stated that the RDA initiative was launched on Sept 10, 2020, with the slogan ‘‘Door reh kar bhi paas’’ to connect overseas Pakistanis with the banking and investment ecosystem through a fully digital, seamless experience.

He explained that the RDA serves as a flagship digital banking mechanism that allows non-resident Pakistanis to open bank accounts remotely, invest in government securities and Naya Pakistan Certificates, trade in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and mutual funds, and purchase property in Pakistan, in addition to accessing a wide range of digital banking services.

As of the end of February, more than 900,000 Roshan Digital Accounts have been opened, with total inflows exceeding $12bn. He said that the decision to expand the RDA framework to include foreign nationals, companies and institutional investors would further enhance Pakistan’s attractiveness as an investment destination and deepen the country’s financial markets.

Addressing the global investment community, Mr Aurangzeb extended a clear invitation, stating that Pakistan is open for investment. He emphasised that the government’s ongoing reforms, strengthened digital infrastructure and expanding financial access are aimed at creating a welcoming, transparent and secure environment for global capital.

He invited investors from around the world to explore the opportunities Pakistan offers and to become partners in the country’s economic future.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026