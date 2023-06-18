DAWN.COM Logo

2 arrested in India’s UP after video of Muslim man being beaten, forced to chant Hindu slogans goes viral

Dawn.com Published June 18, 2023 Updated June 18, 2023 05:53pm
<p>The victim’s family reached out to higher police authorities to draw attention to the injustice. — Photo by <em>India Today</em></p>

The Indian police have arrested a pair of suspects in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh after a video of a Muslim man being beaten up and forced to chant Hindu slogans went viral on social media, according to media reports.

In a report published today, India Today said the victim was “beaten up, harassed and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by three perpetrators on suspicion of mobile phone theft”.

The suspects, it stated, also videotaped the entire incident which took place on June 13.

“The accused were arrested on Saturday after the victim’s family reached out to the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City,” India Today reported, adding that the complaint was registered at the Kakod police station.

It stated that the victim, identified as Sahil, was standing at a bus stand when three young men came, forced him to sit on their bike, and took him to a secluded area.

“They then started asking him questions about a mobile theft, which Sahil said he was oblivious to. The accused then tied him to a tree, beat him up, shaved his head, and forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram. They also recorded a video of Sahil, which they subsequently shared widely on social media platforms,” the report said.

When the victim reached out to the police, they refused to take action and arrested him instead, the report said.

Later, the victim’s parents approached the ASP SN Tiwari with their complaint after which the police launched an inquiry and arrested the suspects, the report added.

India Today quoted the ASP as saying: “Taking cognisance of a viral video on social media, it has come to our attention that a young boy from the same village was brutally assaulted on suspicion of theft. Two of the accused have been arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, and further legal action is underway.”

Separately, the Indian Express said that the in-charge of the Kakod police station, who had refused to file the victim’s complaint, had been suspended and an inquiry was initiated against him as well.

