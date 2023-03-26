Pims forms body for disposal of infectious waste

ISLAMABAD: After facing an embarrassing situation over a scandal regarding the sale of infectious waste in the open market, the management of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has established a waste management cell to discourage such practice.

Executive Director (ED) Dr Naeem Malik will chair the cell while representation has also been given to the district administration to ensure that infectious waste was not sold in the market.

A vendor hired by the Pims administration to incinerate medical waste on the hospital premises was involved in the sale of infectious material, such as discarded syringes and blood bags, in cahoots with hospital employees.

After the issue was reported on Feb 27, Pims ED Dr Naeem Malik established a three-member fact-finding committee, headed by Prof of General Surgery Dr S.H. Waqar.

Waste management cell headed by hospital head to meet twice a month

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a parliamentary body on health also took notice of the sale of infectious waste and sought an inquiry.

According to a document, the waste management team will be headed by the ED and other members will include heads of all hospital departments, an infection control officer, the chief pharmacist, a radiology officer, the chief nursing superintendent, heads of administration, deputy director engineering, head of housekeeping department and other hospital staff as per ED’s choice.

Moreover, a public representative of the Islamabad administration nominated by the deputy commissioner and a representative of a federal agency concerned will also be members of the team.

The team shall be responsible for the preparation, monitoring, periodic review, revision, or updating, if necessary, and implementation of the waste management plan, and for supervision of all actions taken in compliance with the provisions of the rules. The meeting will be convened at least twice a month and one-third members will make a quorum for such discussions.

The ED will be responsible to constitute the waste management team and inform in writing the duties of each member.

He will designate the waste management officer and facilitate meetings and ensure the implementation of its decisions. He will also supervise the monitoring and review of the management plan.

Dr Malik will also be responsible for an audit of the waste management system by an external agency, including an assessment of existing waste management practices. He will allocate sufficient financial and manpower resources to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the waste management plan.

The head of the department shall be responsible for the management of waste generated in their department and in particular ensure that all doctors, nurses, and staffers in the respective department were aware of the waste management practices. They will arrange proper supervision of the sanitary staff to ensure their compliance with waste management practices.

The officer will be responsible for giving advice regarding the control of infection and the standards of the waste disposal system, identifying training requirements for each category of staff, organisation of training, and refresher courses on safe waste management practices.

The officer shall be responsible for installation, maintenance, and safe operations of waste storage facilities and waste handling equipment, and hospital incinerator and shall ensure that the concerned hospital staff members are adequately trained for that purpose.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2023