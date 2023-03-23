Commission to probe ‘threats’ to Imran’s life

LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab has decided to appoint a commission to conduct an inquiry into the “assassination threats” to PTI chief Imran Khan.

The ex-prime minister has repeatedly stated over the past few days that a conspiracy has been hatched to assassinate him.

The announcement regarding the inquiry commission was made by interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi soon after the home department constituted a five-member joint investigation team led by SSP Imran Kishwar to conduct and finalise probe into 10 FIRs registered in Lahore.

A senior leader of PTI rejected the investigation team.

“The government of Punjab has deci­ded to appoint a Commission to conduct inquiry of assassination threats as alleged by Mr. Imran Khan. We want to ensure that such serious allegation be thoroughly inv­estigated. And strict action will be taken either way,” Mr Naqvi tweeted.

The FIRs were registered at Racecourse, Civil Lines and Shadman police stations on Feb 22, March 8, March 14, March 15, March 16, March 18 and March 19.

SSP Kishwar, who will lead the five-member joint investigation team, was recently appointed focal person on behalf of the police. However, he remained missing during the police raid on the PTI chairman’s residence the day Mr Khan travelled to Islamabad to attend hearing in the Toshakhana case.

Other JIT members are SP Aftab Phularwan, and representatives of Intelligence Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence.

According to the notification, the JIT can also co-opt any member for the team.

When contacted, PTI central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid rejected the team. “How could an officer directly working against PTI be a convener of JIT,” she asked. “An enemy has been posted to adjudicate on excesses committed against the PTI. What else could be more injustice,” she added.

PTI lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer alleged that SSP Kishwar had got seven sections of Anti-Terrorism Act included in the FIRs registered under different bailable sections.

He said SP Aftab Phularwan was also part of all raids being conducted against the PTI leaders and workers.

Rana Umer said it was a simple investigation matter and did not require representatives of intelligence agencies. This inquiry requires collecting videos and facts and identifying those who had committed the wrong.

Meanwhile, sources in the PTI legal team told Dawn that police had also got a decision of the ATC judge, wherein she had ordered an inquiry into the death of Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, and allowed sending three suspects on physical remand and two on judicial.

However, the lawyer claimed, the officer concerned took the suspects to the sessions court on the next date of hearing instead of producing them before the ATC judge.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023