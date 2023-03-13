DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2023

2 police officials martyred, 5 injured in terrorist attacks on census teams in Tank, Lakki Marwat

APP Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 06:41pm
<p>Photos of Constables Dil Jan (L) and Khan Nawab (R) who were martyred in terrorist attacks on census teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. — KP Police Twitter</p>

Photos of Constables Dil Jan (L) and Khan Nawab (R) who were martyred in terrorist attacks on census teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. — KP Police Twitter

Two police officials were martyred while five others received injuries in terrorist attacks on policemen deployed on census duty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank and Lakki Marwat districts, police and Rescue-1122 confirmed on Monday.

Constable Khan Nawab was martyred while police constables Shah Nawaz and Aslam Khan, Levies official Bismillah, Frontier Constabulary official Abdullah and driver Eid Jan received bullet injuries in an armed attack from terrorists on a police van deployed for the security of census staff in Tank’s Kot Azam area.

The injured officials retaliated and forced the attackers to retreat who later escaped from the scene. Meanwhile, a fresh contingent of police reached the spot, cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The martyr and injured were moved to District Headquarters Hospital Tank for medical treatment where their condition was stated as being stable.

In another attack in Lakki Marwat’s Parwala village near Sadar police station, two terrorists targeted Constable Dil Jan deployed on census duty and martyred him on the spot.

The terrorists managed to escape after the incident. A heavy police contingent reached the spot and surrounded the area and initiated a search operation.

Similarly last week, a cop was martyred while four others were injured in a terrorist attack targeting a census team in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district. The banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Surge in terrorism

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Since the talks with the TTP broke down in November, the militant group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank, January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, as 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...
Beijing breakthrough
Updated 12 Mar, 2023

Beijing breakthrough

For the sake of their people and the Muslim world, both sides need to make it work.
Pollution policy
12 Mar, 2023

Pollution policy

A NATIONAL policy on combating air pollution has been long overdue. With Pakistan’s largest cities regularly...
Costly Haj
12 Mar, 2023

Costly Haj

FOR millions across the Muslim world, performing Haj is the dream of a lifetime, and many people save money for the...