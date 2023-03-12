DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 12, 2023

Enumerators struggle to deal with challenges in census data gathering

Shazia Hasan Published March 12, 2023 Updated March 12, 2023 07:12am
A female enumerator makes a note of the personal details of a family as the family members look at her tablet computer. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
A female enumerator makes a note of the personal details of a family as the family members look at her tablet computer. —Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: Enumerators from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) going door to door to collect data for the population census have been facing a number of issues coming in the way of their work.

Dawn has talked to many enumerators and the common complaint emerged is that people are not cooperating with them.

“They may also be right about not trusting a stranger asking for personal information. But they don’t even cooperate after we present them with proof of our identity,” said a member of a census team. “They say that they see messages on WhatsApp and other social media warning them against sharing personal information with anyone,” he added.

“We are all teachers — government officials. Doesn’t something about us or about our demeanour tell them we are not thugs,” he said.

Another census female official complained about the tablets they had been provided with. “They are either faulty or running on some faulty system. The system crashes after every half an hour. Then we have to reboot,” she said.

Technical glitches, people’s reluctance to share information make task difficult

“Even if we need to go upstairs in an apartment building, the system crashes. It crashes on the first floor itself. It is so frustrating,” she said, adding that she had to request the residents of buildings to kindly come downstairs to provide their data.

“And that is not easy because people are very sceptical anyway and then asking them to come downstairs to meet us is close to impossible,” she said. “And it is not that just my tablet might be malfunctioning. Other colleagues are also facing similar issues with the system,” she added. Yet another official shared that he was himself not sure what he was doing. “I can’t blame those who have trust issues. We are also being asked to collect data from shopkeepers in commercial areas and shopping malls. Then when they see the letter we are carrying they object immediately after going through its content.”

“They can clearly see that it is for carrying out census in residential areas. Then they want to know why we are there at their shops? Most of them send us away as they have already shared data when another PBS representative was at their home for the purpose,” he said.

“I was told that since their shops and businesses are registered and they pay taxes, there is no need to collect their data because it is already there with the Federal Bureau of Revenue,” he pointed out.

“Some people are also a bit taken aback at our not asking for, or not noting down their CNIC [Computerised National Identity Card] numbers. Instead we have been told to make a record of their phone numbers. They ask ‘what kind of a census is this?’ and quite frankly, in our hearts even we are asking ourselves the same question,” he concluded.

The officials shared their issues with Dawn on the condition of anonymity.

“We all work for the government. We don’t want unnecessary trouble for ourselves. Still, we felt it is important to tell what we think is strange or wrong here in conducting the census because the carrying out of a proper census is the need of all taxpayers and respectable citizens of this land,” said one of them, who had assisted in Dawn’s speaking to more of his colleagues about the issue.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beijing breakthrough
Updated 12 Mar, 2023

Beijing breakthrough

For the sake of their people and the Muslim world, both sides need to make it work.
Pollution policy
12 Mar, 2023

Pollution policy

A NATIONAL policy on combating air pollution has been long overdue. With Pakistan’s largest cities regularly...
Costly Haj
12 Mar, 2023

Costly Haj

FOR millions across the Muslim world, performing Haj is the dream of a lifetime, and many people save money for the...
Waiting for IMF
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Waiting for IMF

Islamabad has a long history of breaking promises it made to the IMF over 23 programmes in seven decades.
Breach of duty
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Breach of duty

DESPITE the recent Supreme Court verdict, the PDM government seems intent on preventing or, at the very least,...
Riverine gangs
11 Mar, 2023

Riverine gangs

THE riverine areas where the borders of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan meet have long been a haven for criminal ...