Today's Paper | March 05, 2023

NAB opens probe against Imran’s accountability aide

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2023 Updated March 5, 2023 07:09am

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an income beyond means probe against former prime minister Imran Khan’s adviser on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

The NAB is also investigating Mr Akbar for his alleged role in the amount recovered from a business tycoon in the UK.

It has reportedly sought the record of all properties owned by him, his family and relatives.

The former accountability czar had left the country soon after Mr Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year.

He reportedly left for Dubai from where he departed for the United Kingdom.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2023

