Ex-PM’s adviser Shahzad Akbar placed on no-fly list

Syed Irfan Raza Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday consented to placing the names of two of former prime minister Imran Khan’s close aides — Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Ziaul Mustafa Naseem — on the no-fly list over their alleged involvement in a financial scam, at the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the cabinet approved the inclusion of 10 persons on the Exit Control List (ECL), removal of 22 persons from ECL and grant of one-time permission (OTP) to three persons, on the recommendations of the Ministry of Interior.

A senior government official told Dawn the names of Mr Akbar and Mr Naseem, a legal expert in the Asset Recovery Unit of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) regime, were placed on the Exit Control List on the recommendation of the NAB.

Both Akbar and Naseem are presently in the UK. As per practice, if a person whose name is placed on ECL is abroad, he is arrested on his return and handed over to the relevant law-enforcement agency.

Cabinet approves detailed plan for ‘mitigation and adaptation’ to stave off adverse impacts of climate change

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had reportedly frozen the assets of Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz’s family for being “illegal”, and in December 2019 agreed to a settlement worth £190 million with the family.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has, in the past, accused Mr Akbar and PTI chief Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of accepting Rs5 billion and hundreds of kanals from the housing developer in return for “providing protection” to the real estate firm in the same case during their term.

Read: Malik Riaz and the art of the deal

The minister had said that the housing society had “illegally transferred” Rs50bn to a Pakistani national in the UK. The transfer, he said, was identified by the UK’s NCA, and claimed that Mr Khan had tasked Akbar with resolving the matter, while the Rs50bn — which belonged to the national treasury — was adjusted against Bahria Town’s liability of Rs460bn in another case in the Supreme Court.

The minister had also claimed Bahria Town then entered into an agreement and allotted 458 kanals worth Rs530 million to Al-Qadir Trust, owned by Imran and his wife.

On the other hand, Shahzad Akbar said Islamabad was bound in a validly executed legal obligation with the UK’s NCA through an undertaking ensuring data protection and confidentiality of settlement agreement between the two parties, after its due approval by the federal cabinet in December 2019.

In a letter written to the cabinet division secretary on July 30, Akbar referred to a cabinet sub-committee formed on the asset freezing orders and funds repatriation to Pakistan in the case of Bahria Town, and cautioned about breaching the agreement and its legal repercussions.

He said the government being privy to certain details of an agreement and correspondence executed between a private party and the NCA, signed a deed of confidentiality. “… if this sub-committee is in process of breach of any term of this agreement/deed, it will be a breach committed by the contractual party i.e. the government of Pakistan, having its own legal liabilities and consequences.”

He then advised the committee to first seek a legal opinion from the attorney general. He also said he was ready to reply to the NAB’s queries online from the Pakistan High Commission in the UK.

Moreover, the cabinet also approved the inclusion of 10 others on the ECL, removal of 22 and grant of one-time permission to travel abroad to three people, on the recommendations of the Interior Ministry.

Climate change programme

Later, the cabinet was given a detailed briefing on the impact of climate change in the country. It was also informed that Pakistan had been placed among the eight worst climate-affected countries during the last 10 years when it had added just one per cent of emissions as compared to the rest of the world, aggravating the global warming impacts.

It was underlined that there was a dire need for immediate implementation of the ‘Mitigation and Adaptation’ mechanism. It was also decided that the issues of climate change and global warming should be included in school and college syllabi, besides ensuring strict implementation of climate change policies.

The cabinet also stressed upon planning rain harvesting on war-footing and considered a suggestion over commencement of a pilot project in Islamabad under the project.

It also unanimously approved the constitution of a cabinet committee, headed by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and comprising relevant ministers who would present their recommendations over the short-, medium- and long-term projects.

The cabinet further granted approval to the Finance Ministry’s recommendation for fixing a minimum diyat amount for the year 2022-23, equal to 30,630 grammes of silver, which amounted to more than Rs430,000 approximately.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2022

Comments (36)
A
Aug 17, 2022 07:44am
Did Moeed Yusuf already go back to the US?
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 17, 2022 07:51am
The corrupt regime has gone absolutely mad
Reply Recommend 0
RAaja Raman
Aug 17, 2022 07:56am
As you sow, so shall you reap....
Reply Recommend 0
Danny boy
Aug 17, 2022 07:58am
Arrest ALL of PTI goons and thugs. they fully deserve it
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 17, 2022 07:59am
Put him in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 17, 2022 08:06am
@A, MY back home in US! Probably revealing all secrets!
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Aug 17, 2022 08:07am
Barrister Shahzad Akbar ex Chairman Asset Recovery Unit has flown away so has Dr Mueed Yusuf . Why clutch at imaginary straws?
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Aug 17, 2022 08:12am
Rush to political and personal revenge by the imported before they themselves get walked out
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Aug 17, 2022 08:21am
One by one all being held accountable. Just like the nazi party after WW2
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 17, 2022 08:31am
…..irony is people elect different political parties wishing/hoping that they will bring better governance and provide better people welfare. Unfortunately, since 1985, all parties who ruled this poor country has been just looting/wasting public money. If anyone who indulge in corruption and steal public money, must be prosecuted. People want good governance and better welfare and don’t really care much about who is on no fly list or not……
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 17, 2022 08:34am
When found no reason to arrest him, let's put him in exit control ... funny imported govt ..
Reply Recommend 0
FAQ
Aug 17, 2022 08:36am
My Lord!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 17, 2022 08:42am
IK must regret not eliminating pmln and ppp these thugs!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 17, 2022 08:48am
Wot a mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 17, 2022 08:50am
He must be investigated for 125 million pounds awarded to Pakistan by a British court giving back to Malik Riaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 17, 2022 09:17am
@Farhan, You people can Dream and dream, no cost for that, But scared to face election with 13 parties together.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Aug 17, 2022 09:22am
Every new day shows new heights of pti corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Aug 17, 2022 09:24am
What are the name of the individuals granted one time permission to be removed from an existing ECL list?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 17, 2022 09:25am
Nobody is leaving whether you place them on ECL or not is irrelevant.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 17, 2022 09:41am
@Aamir, can say anything , can accuse anybody but can not file even one corruption case . Sacred to face fresh election with 13 parties together.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 17, 2022 09:43am
@Danny boy, but scared to face fresh election with 13 parties together.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar
Aug 17, 2022 10:06am
Shehzad Akbar must answers many questions. He fooled many Pakistanis and then ran away.
Reply Recommend 0
abu talib
Aug 17, 2022 10:09am
Very good move but nothing eminent will be the outcome.
Reply Recommend 0
Rambo
Aug 17, 2022 10:12am
This country will doom in pursuit of revenge
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Aug 17, 2022 10:22am
This imported and fake government is going super nova.
Reply Recommend 0
Bay Adab
Aug 17, 2022 10:27am
When you handover the country to criminals, the law enforcers go to prisons.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Aug 17, 2022 10:39am
@Danny boy, you mean PML(N) ?
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Aug 17, 2022 10:40am
Excellent move.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Aug 17, 2022 10:58am
@Cancel culture , regret? He tried his best and now the others are just getting started on fraud khan and his low IQ supporters
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Aug 17, 2022 11:11am
Please do not waste time, money and energy in these stupid matters. Kindly all the politicians, government officials, and the army leaders are requested to solve the economic problems of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 17, 2022 11:31am
This corrupt governent just puts everyone on ECL
Reply Recommend 0
SKZ
Aug 17, 2022 11:45am
@Danny boy, Danny boy sounds like Rana Sana Ullah ...Arrest this guy ..Arrest that guy.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 17, 2022 11:46am
@A, He is US citizen they cant put him on ECL or else USA will be angry
Reply Recommend 0
Rafique
Aug 17, 2022 11:54am
As you sow, so shall you reap!
Reply Recommend 0
ZulfI
Aug 17, 2022 12:12pm
Vengeance! First Gill now Shehzad
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Aug 17, 2022 12:14pm
The imported govt circus taking themselves off the ECL list but putting others on it.
Reply Recommend 0

