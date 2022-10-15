NAB summons former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar in assets beyond means probe

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former special assistant to the prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on October 21 for allegedly possessing assets beyond means.

“You are required to appear in person along with your response to the attached questionnaire, duly filed Asset Declaration Proforma supported with relevant documentary evidence before Mr Usman Majeed, Deputy Director Complaint Verification Cell, NAB Lahore,” a statement issued on Saturday by the anti-graft body said.

The questionnaire sent to Akbar, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, comprises 22 queries, some of which are regarding his time as the accountability minister and his role in the sugar scam probe, oil companies scam, and the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

He has also been asked about his relationship with realtor Malik Riaz, British-Pakistani businessman Nisar Afzal, former Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi director Arif Raheem, and former chairman of the defunct National Industrial Cooperative Finance Corporation, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed.

The development comes a month after the federal cabinet placed Akbar on the no-fly list at the request of NAB.

The PTI leader is currently in London and per practice, if a person whose name is placed on the Exit Control List is abroad, he is arrested on his return and handed over to the relevant law enforcement agency.