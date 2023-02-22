CJP takes suo motu notice of delay in Punjab, KP polls

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday took suo motu notice of the delay in holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Elections are to take place in both provinces after previous PTI governments had dissolved their assemblies before the expiry of their five-year mandated term on the orders of party chairman Imran Khan.

The suo motu notice also comes two days after President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday unilaterally announced April 9 as the date for holding elections in both the provinces after his invitation for consultations on the matter was turned down by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The CJP has constituted a nine-member bench to hear the case and ordered the matter to be fixed for hearing tomorrow (Thursday) at 2pm.

The bench comprises the CJP, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

In the notice, CJP Bandial said that the SC bench would consider the following questions:

Who has the constitutional responsibility and authority for appointing the date for the holding of a general election to a provincial assembly, upon its dissolution in the various situations envisaged by and under the Constitution?

How and when is this constitutional responsibility to be discharged?

What are the constitutional responsibilities and duties of the federation and the province with regard to the holding of the general election?

The CJP said that over a month had passed since the two provincial assemblies were dissolved, adding that “it seems prima facie that even the matter of appointing the date of the general elections, which is the first step towards the holding of the elections, has still not been resolved”.

“Constitutional authorities appear to hold divergent, and perhaps even conflicting, views on the issue. Thus, several federal ministers appear to have contested the authority asserted by the president. Since ministers act under the constitutional rule of collective responsibility it appears, prima facie, that this is the view taken by the federal cabinet as a whole.

“There is, to put it shortly, a lack of clarity on a matter of high constitutional importance,” CJP Bandial said.

He noted that statements attributed to the electoral watchdog showed that it was not being provided the “requisite assistance and support, in particular by the provision of necessary funds, personnel and security, as would enable it to hold the general elections in accordance with the Constitution”.

In light of the above, the CJP said: “I am of the view that the issues raised require immediate consideration and resolution by this court. Several provisions of the Constitution need to be considered, as also the relevant sections of the Elections Act.

“In particular, the issues involve, prima facie, a consideration of Article 17 of the Constitution and enforcement, inter alia, of the fundamental right of political parties and the citizens who form the electorates in the Punjab and KP provinces to exercise their right to elect representatives of their choice to constitute fresh assemblies and provincial cabinets. This is necessary for [the] government in the two provinces to be carried on in accordance with the Constitution.

“These matters involve the performance of constitutional obligations of great public importance apart from calling for faithful constitutional enforcement,” the CJP said.

