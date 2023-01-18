KP Assembly dissolved as governor approves CM Mahmood’s summary

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly stood dissolved on Wednesday as Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed and approved Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature.

The move comes days after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly as PTI Chairman Imran Khan has vowed to disassociate himself from the “current corrupt political system” by quitting the two assemblies where he is in power.

A notification from the governor, available with Dawn.com, was dispatched to CM Mahmood and Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani. It said the KP Assembly and provincial cabinet were dissolved with immediate effect under Clause 1 of Article 112 of the Constitution.

The law states that the governor shall dissolve the provincial assembly if so advised by the chief minister; and the provincial assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised.

The notification said that the caretaker CM would be appointed by the governor in consultation with Mahmood and Durrani. The governor called on them to provide the names of their nominees for the position by January 21.

He added that until the appointment of the caretaker CM, Mahmood will continue to hold office to perform the day-to-day affairs of the province.

Dissolution of Punjab, KP assemblies

Over the weekend, the Punjab Assembly (PA) stood dissolved as Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman excused himself from the process, saying he could not become a part of the move.

Subsequently, CM Mahmood had also promised to dissolve the KP provincial assembly following the dissolution of the PA, saying a summary to this effect would be sent to Governor Ali on January 17 (today).

“According to the orders [issued] from leader Imran Khan, a summary for dissolution of the KP assembly will be sent to the governor on Tuesday,” the CM had said in a tweet.

The announcement had come after an online meeting between Imran, the KP cabinet and former KP governor Shah Farman at the CM House.

On January 15, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif attending an important party meeting via video link from London had directed its leaders and workers to start preparing for elections in Punjab and pledged that the federal coalition would not be “blackmailed” by the PTI chief’s demand to hold snap elections in the country.

A party insider had told Dawn that Nawaz was categorical about Imran’s demand to hold snap polls in the country. “Nawaz had said … come what may, we will not be blackmailed by Khan’s demand. The general elections will be held on time (Oct-Nov 2023).”

