A 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Balochistan’s Lasbela on Thursday morning.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 41km with the epicentre being 56km northeast of Bela.

It occurred around 8:44am and had a longitude of 66.67 East and a latitude of 26.67 North.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

More to follow