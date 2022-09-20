DAWN.COM Logo

Seven injured as tremors strike Skardu

Jamil Nagri Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 09:32am
Boulders that fell on the main highway near Roundu on Monday damaged several vehicles.—Twitter/RNAKOfficial
GILGIT: Seven people were injured when a 4.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Roundu Valley in Skardu on Monday morning, officials have said.

According to Skardu Deputy Commissioner Kareem Dad Chughtai, as the earthquake triggered landslides, heavy rocks fell over and hit several vehicles passing through the Jaglot-Skardu road. The road has since been blocked.

He said two personnel of Frontier Work Organisation, one tourist and three locals including two women sustained minor injuries.

The condition of the injured are out of danger, said Mr Chughtai, adding that no life loss or infrastructure damages have been reported so far.

The falling rocks hit seven vehicles parked at the Jaglot-Skardu road as it was blocked at Malopa area due to an earlier landslide on Sunday.

Mr Chughtai added that the roads will be cleared and opened for traffic by Tuesday (today).

According to locals, tremors of varying frequencies have been a regular occurrence in the valley since January this year.

Two people have been killed while several are injured. Thr tremors also damaged homes, agricultural lands, link roads, irrigation channels and communication infrastructures in 18 villages of Roundu Valley.

Talking to Dawn, a local Bahar Shahid claimed at least 1,200 families in the valley have been affected by earthquakes this year.

The jolts created panic in the valley, said Mr Shahid adding that the residents now feel unsafe in their homes.

As people became homeless, many families migrated to nearby villages and other areas of the region while some are still residing in makeshift tents, awaiting rehabilitation.

Responding to the question about frequent tremors, Mr Chugtai said the Geological Survey of Pakistan has been asked to conduct a study and identify the factors triggering earthquakes in the area.

We are waiting for the findings of the study, he added.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2022

