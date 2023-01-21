Love-marriage couple kidnapped, woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: A love-marriage couple from Okara was allegedly kidnapped by five people dressed in police uniform from a house in Faisalabad’s Chak Garh Fateh Shah on Jan 13 night.

They took them to an undisclosed place, where two of them gang-raped the woman.

The couple said they were living in the house of a friend of the groom when the gang kidnapped them. After the gang rape, the gang dropped them off at Mushtaq Chowk on Jan 14 at 5am.

The Garh police registered an FIR on Friday against two nominated suspects. The suspects snatched two mobile phones, a golden earring, and a ring.

The Faisalabad police spokesperson said the raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects.

DEMO: Scores of brick kiln workers, including women, and children, staged on Friday a protest demonstration for their demands at Shahbaz Chowk.

They marched under the leadership of Punjab Bahtta Mazdoor Union general secretary Muhammad Shabbir, carrying banners and placards with their demands and chanting slogans against Labour Welfare Department officials and district administration for failing to implement the government’s notification requiring kiln owners to pay workers Rs1,850 per 1,000 bricks.

Workers were still paid Rs1,000, according to Sajida Perveen, Muhammad Ashfaq, and Muhammad Nawab. They demanded that the DC get implemented the notification.

They claimed the Bonded Labour Act of of 1992 was also being violated. They also demanded the establishment of a social security office here and the issue of social security cards to all kiln workers.

TRACED: The Samundri City police have traced the murder of a 14-year-old Christian girl whose body was recovered from a canal near Kamalia some three weeks ago.

Her father was arrested on Friday for killing her for honour.

According to the Samundri City police FIR which was registered on Dec 26, 2022, complainant Shan Masih claimed that his uncle Gul Hameed Masih went at 3am on Dec 26 along with his (Gul’s) daughter Gulnaz to take medicine for her from the Samundri THQ hospital, but both did not return, and later, Gulnaz’s body was recovered from the canal.

During investigation, it was revealed that girl’s father was hiding in a village. He confessed to the police that he had strangled his daughter for honour and had dumped her body into the canal.

RECOVERED: Three-year-old Amina kidnapped on Jan 14 from Chak 414-GB, Jaranwala, was found outside her home on Friday.

A police official said the kidnap case was registered against two motorcyclists. The police found a clue about the kidnappers through CCTV cameras and geofencing. When the police traced the suspects’ whereabouts and raided Hasilpur on Thursday, they fled. They, however, dropped the girl at her house on Friday evening.

