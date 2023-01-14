Over 500 policemen deployed for security of 161 ‘VIPs’, SHC told

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday again directed the provincial home secretary to inform it under what scheme of law the special commandos of police were assigned to escort the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party leaders under the title of very important persons (VIPs).

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh petitioned the SHC seeking direction for the provincial authorities and police to provide him proper security as he was reportedly under threat.

At the outset of the hearing, a police officer filed a compliance report on behalf of the Sindh police chief in the light of last court order specifying deployment of special commandos.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto noted that as per report of IGP, four well-trained policemen had been provided to the petitioner.

However, the counsel for the PTI leader contended that the petitioner was entitled for strong security as his life was under threats.

The bench noted that previously, the home secretary had been directed to file details about the scheme of law under which they were providing special commandos for security of VIPs, but such report was not filed yet.

Adjourning the hearing till Jan 30, the bench repeated the directive for the home secretary.

According to the report filed on behalf of IGP, the Supreme Court had passed an order in April 2018 about constitution of a committee for the policy of security of VIPs and thus, provincial threat assessment and divisional threat assessment committees had been constituted by the home department and in the light of the recommendation of such committees, security was provided to VIPs.

The report further said that 555 policemen and 43 vans had been deployed on the security of 161 VIPs, including 42 policemen for security of eight former governors and chief ministers, 10 for speaker and deputy speaker of Sindh Assembly, 125 for provincial ministers and 65 each for serving as well as retired secretaries and commissioners/assistant commissioners.

Similarly, 55 policemen were posted for the security of politicians, 44 for advisers to CM, 20 for special assistants to CM, 34 for federal ministers, 12 for other government officers, 34 for severing and former MPAs and 23 and 26 policemen for incumbent & former MNAs and senators respectively.

Impleading provincial authorities and police as respondents, the petitioners sought police deployment for his security on the ground that other political leaders of ruling PPP were also availing some protection provided by the home department as well as the IG Sindh police.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023