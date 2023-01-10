PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Thursday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday at the invitation of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday said that this would be the premier’s third visit to the UAE since assuming office in April 2022.

PM Shehbaz first visited Abu Dhabi for a day-long trip to the UAE in April 2022. His second visit was on his way back from the UK in May 2022 when he touched down in the UAE to offer condolences over the death of its former president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet,” the statement said about Thursday’s visit.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will meet with the UAE president, with a particular focus on “advancing economic, trade and investment ties” and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE, it said.

“The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the press release added.

PM Shehbaz will also meet with Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s vice president and prime minister as well as the ruler of Dubai. PM Shehbaz will also hold meetings with Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment, the statement said.

The prime minister’s trip comes after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir’s visit to the Mideast nation.

UAE state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday that COAS Munir called on the Emirati president at Qasr Al Shati Palace and reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.