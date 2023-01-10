Wana sit-in for peace continues on fourth consecutive day

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The sit-in in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district, continued on fourth consecutive day on Monday as protesters demanded restoration of durable peace in the area.

The participants of the sit-in have been demanding of the government to restore peace in the area and ease trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Angoor Adda border crossing.

They said that restoration of peace was the responsibility of government. They said that government could launch a search operation for restoration of peace if it wanted to do so. However, they said that formation of peace committee and private militia would not be accepted.

The protesters demanded implementation of Constitution in tribal districts and a complete ban on all armed groups.

The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Jamat-i-Islami, National Democratic Movement, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement besides tribal elders and traders addressed the sit-in.

They said that the sit-in would continue if the government failed to accept their demands. They said that restoration of peace was linked with the establishment of the write of the government in the region.

They asked the government to post a district police officer to Wana besides transferring judiciary and all other departments to the area.

The speakers said that government should ensure presence of police in the area and lift the ban imposed on recruitment of khasadars. They said a large-scale operation should be launched against drug peddlers in the area.

The protesting tribesmen demanded indiscriminate action against vehicles with tinted glasses. They said that violators of the government orders should be arrested and produced before the court of law. They threatened to continue their protest if government did not accept their demands.

On the other hand, the deputy commissioner Lower South Waziristan, Nasir Khan, said the demands of protesters were genuine.

“These demands of protesters are genuine. I am in contact with the protesters and negotiations are being held,” he told Dawn. He added that he hoped for positive results of the negotiations.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2023