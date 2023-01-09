Policemen suspended for dancing at Wana peace sit-in

WANA: District police officer has issued suspension orders of policemen, who danced during a sit-in being held by the residents of the district for establishment of peace in the area.

The video of the policemen from South Waziristan went viral on social media on Saturday where they could be seen dancing at the sit-in organised by the locals for restoration of peace. District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Turi ordered departmental action against the policemen.

“Violation of rules and regulations will never be tolerated. There will be no compromise on violation of discipline,” said a statement issued by the DPO office.

A march for peace held by political parties and locals in Wana has turned into ‘Waziristan Peace Movement’ and a sit-in is being held since January 6, demanding of the authorities to take action against both the good and bad Taliban without any discrimination.

The protesters have been demanding ban on movement of vehicles with tinted glasses, end to robberies, action against armed drug dealers and establishment of checkpoints on emergency basis in all markets of Lower Waziristan besides restoration of police stations immediately.

The participants of the sit-in said that the government should accept the genuine demands of the protesters. They stated that the sit-in would continue if the authorities did not accept their legitimate demands.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Frontier Corps South Haroon Hameed Chaudhry along with Ahmadzai Wazir, leaders and ulema decided in a peace jirga that they would initiate indiscriminate action against terrorists and vehicles with tinted glasses.

Assistant Commissioner Yasir Salman Kundi has also termed the demands of the protesters legitimate. “Their demands are legitimate and the protesters have a 10-point agenda. Work is already under way on it and efforts are being made to resolve their legitimate issues,” he told journalists.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2023