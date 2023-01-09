DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 09, 2023

Policemen suspended for dancing at Wana peace sit-in

A Correspondent Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 07:34am

WANA: District police officer has issued suspension orders of policemen, who danced during a sit-in being held by the residents of the district for establishment of peace in the area.

The video of the policemen from South Waziristan went viral on social media on Saturday where they could be seen dancing at the sit-in organised by the locals for restoration of peace. District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Turi ordered departmental action against the policemen.

“Violation of rules and regulations will never be tolerated. There will be no compromise on violation of discipline,” said a statement issued by the DPO office.

A march for peace held by political parties and locals in Wana has turned into ‘Waziristan Peace Movement’ and a sit-in is being held since January 6, demanding of the authorities to take action against both the good and bad Taliban without any discrimination.

The protesters have been demanding ban on movement of vehicles with tinted glasses, end to robberies, action against armed drug dealers and establishment of checkpoints on emergency basis in all markets of Lower Waziristan besides restoration of police stations immediately.

The participants of the sit-in said that the government should accept the genuine demands of the protesters. They stated that the sit-in would continue if the authorities did not accept their legitimate demands.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Frontier Corps South Haroon Hameed Chaudhry along with Ahmadzai Wazir, leaders and ulema decided in a peace jirga that they would initiate indiscriminate action against terrorists and vehicles with tinted glasses.

Assistant Commissioner Yasir Salman Kundi has also termed the demands of the protesters legitimate. “Their demands are legitimate and the protesters have a 10-point agenda. Work is already under way on it and efforts are being made to resolve their legitimate issues,” he told journalists.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AW
Jan 09, 2023 10:18am
Dismissal for dancing at a peace rally? Is the police command for real ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Assurances to IMF
Updated 09 Jan, 2023

Assurances to IMF

It is unclear whether Islamabad has finally realised the gravity of the crisis it is in.
GB protests
09 Jan, 2023

GB protests

MASSIVE protests held across Gilgit-Baltistan over the past several days have united the region’s geographically...
Sordid claims
09 Jan, 2023

Sordid claims

WOMEN are cannon fodder in a chauvinistic society where a toxic political environment has erased the distinction...
Buzdar’s curse
Updated 08 Jan, 2023

Buzdar’s curse

It appears that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is not done running circles around the PTI.
LG polls, finally
08 Jan, 2023

LG polls, finally

IF all goes according to plan, and no more spanners are thrown in the works, the second phase of Sindh’s...
A narrow save
08 Jan, 2023

A narrow save

FOR 21 deliveries, the whole of Pakistan held its breath. After the opening match in the two-match Test series had...