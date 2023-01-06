Arrest warrant issued for KP govt’s spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: A warrant for arrest of a spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been issued by senior special magistrate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday, Dawn has learnt.

The arrest warrant was issued from the court of Special Magistrate M. Sardar Asif and sent to Bhara Kahu police to arrest M. Ali Khan Saif of the PTI, police and sources in CDA said.

The police have been asked to arrest him and produce before the court on Jan 11, they added.

The warrant was issued over violation of Preservation of Landscape Ordinance 1966, CDA Ordinance 1960 and CDA Environment Protection Regulation 2008.

According to a challan made against Mr Saif, he has been accused of destroying the environment at revenue estate of Shahdara, located in CDA’s Zone III. The area staff tried to stop him repeatedly, but he refused to stop, it added.

Published in Dawn, january 6th, 2023