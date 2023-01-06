DAWN.COM Logo

Arrest warrant issued for KP govt’s spokesperson

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 09:46am

ISLAMABAD: A warrant for arrest of a spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been issued by senior special magistrate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday, Dawn has learnt.

The arrest warrant was issued from the court of Special Magistrate M. Sardar Asif and sent to Bhara Kahu police to arrest M. Ali Khan Saif of the PTI, police and sources in CDA said.

The police have been asked to arrest him and produce before the court on Jan 11, they added.

The warrant was issued over violation of Preservation of Landscape Ordinance 1966, CDA Ordinance 1960 and CDA Environment Protection Regulation 2008.

According to a challan made against Mr Saif, he has been accused of destroying the environment at revenue estate of Shahdara, located in CDA’s Zone III. The area staff tried to stop him repeatedly, but he refused to stop, it added.

Published in Dawn, january 6th, 2023

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khan47
Jan 06, 2023 10:04am
And these people claim to be have neat and clean characters
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Jan 06, 2023 10:07am
The Cheapest government of Pakistan is on strike.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 06, 2023 10:36am
What kind of ambiguous nonsense complaint is this. Lethargy prevents them from doing their homework.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Jan 06, 2023 10:42am
Stop harrasing PTI cheap imported govr
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jan 06, 2023 10:56am
Political victimisation at its best.
Reply Recommend 0

