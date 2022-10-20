DAWN.COM Logo

KP govt distances itself from talks with Taliban

Fazal Khaliq Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 06:51am
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif addresses a press conference in Swat on Wednesday. — Dawn
SWAT: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said here on Wednesday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had nothing to do with the negotiations with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Addressing a news conference at Swat Press Club during his visit to the district, he said that he was a representative of the state of Pakistan in the negotiations, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban government.

He said that talks were held with TTP within the jurisdiction of Constitution and law of the land. However, he said that both parties were yet to reach any decision. He said that negotiations with TTP were held to curb the menace of terrorism in the country.

“Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam is also a member of the committee formed for negotiations with TTP,” said Mr Saif.

Barrister Saif says he represents ‘state’ in negotiations

He said that provincial government had nothing to do with negotiations.

He said that a false impression was created through social media that some areas were handed over to Taliban under an agreement.

He said that incidents of terrorism in Swat affected and delayed negotiations with TTP.

He said that the power of the decision rested with the parliament.

He alleged that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to create chaos in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for political gains. “PDM does not want to eliminate terrorism in Swat.

All the member parties of PDM want unrest in Swat and Malakand division,” he said.

Mr Saif said that chief minister was monitoring situation in Swat from the day first.

He said that chief minister was holding a meeting after every other day on the security situation of Swat regularly.

“He also talked to security agencies for durable peace and restoration of law and order in Swat. He had made it clear that there will be no compromise on the law and order in Swat,” he added.

He said that provincial government was making no deal with TTP.

He said that government was standing with the people of the province. “We are happy that the people of Swat took to the streets for peace. Durable peace will prevail in the valley with the support of provincial government,” he added.

However, Mr Saif alleged that some federal institutions were not cooperating with provincial government regarding situation in Swat.

“PTA and other organisations including FIA and IB are not cooperating with the province in preventing terrorism,” he said.

He said that provincial government was aware of the telephone calls made by unidentified persons to people for extortion in Swat. “But PTA and other agencies have not provided information about the telephone calls to provincial government even after passing of months,” he added.

To a question, Mr Saif said that the bypass road incident on October 8 was a criminal incident that was not linked with terrorism. “Investigation is under way in the incident and soon everything will come out after completion of the police investigation,” he added.

KILLED: A lawyer, who was going home from the courts in Hazara area of Kabul tehsil, was shot dead by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident was result of personal enmity.

“Mohammad Saleem Advocate was going home from courts on a motorcycle when the accused killed him, they said.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2022

