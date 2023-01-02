DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2023

NSC likely to take ‘key’ decisions today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 07:20am

ISLAMABAD: In light of the spike in terror incidents in parts of the country, a second round of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting will be convened on Monday (today) to take “key decisions” concerning security and the economy.

On Friday, the high-level body vowed to eradicate terrorism with full force and without any distinction before postponing the moot till Monday (today) so decisions could be finalised in view of proposals.

Since it is quite unusual that NSC meeting continues into a second round, it is believed that decisions would be taken not only to deal with terrorism but also to stabilise the country’s crippling economy.

A source in the government said the civil and military leadership resolved that Pakistan, which remained the worst victim of terrorism in the world, had gained peace after a long war on terror that began in 2001.

The state will not allow terrorism to resurface because peace was gained through the sacrifices of thousands of Pakistani citizens, it added.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the militant Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

The incident at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police’s Counter-Terrorism Department interrogation centre in Bannu and the suicide bombing attempt in Islamabad not only set off alarm bells in the power corridors but also left several countries worried about the security of their nationals.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ash Bhatt
Jan 02, 2023 07:30am
PR stunt.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.
Our many delusions
Updated 01 Jan, 2023

Our many delusions

The current crop cannot remain drunk on power and refuse to see any future that does not align with their individual interests.
Rethinking the economy
01 Jan, 2023

Rethinking the economy

THE year 2022 is now firmly behind us — if only our economic troubles were too. The crises that gripped the ...
On abdication
Updated 31 Dec, 2022

On abdication

If our parties are unable to take difficult decisions, perhaps they should reconsider their claims to national leadership.