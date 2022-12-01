Army chief calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his maiden meeting at the latter’s office on Wednesday.

Mr Sharif congratulated him on assuming responsibilities as COAS.

He said the nation was happy over Gen Munir’s becoming the new army chief and expressed the hope that civil-military relations would strengthen.

The prime minister also said Gen Munir’s professional and leadership qualities would help the armed forces’ institution grow stronger.

They also discussed armed forces’ professional and national security matters.

The army chief thanked the PM for the good wishes extended to him.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2022