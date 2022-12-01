DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 01, 2022

Army chief calls on PM Shehbaz

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 08:19am
ISLAMABAD: COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM Office on Wednesday.—APP
ISLAMABAD: COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM Office on Wednesday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his maiden meeting at the latter’s office on Wednesday.

Mr Sharif congratulated him on assuming responsibilities as COAS.

He said the nation was happy over Gen Munir’s becoming the new army chief and expressed the hope that civil-military relations would strengthen.

The prime minister also said Gen Munir’s professional and leadership qualities would help the armed forces’ institution grow stronger.

They also discussed armed forces’ professional and national security matters.

The army chief thanked the PM for the good wishes extended to him.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...
A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...