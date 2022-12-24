DAWN.COM Logo

KP Assembly deputy speaker escapes attack in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published December 24, 2022 Updated December 24, 2022 10:45am
The scene of the attack in Shagai on Friday. —Photo provided by author
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan remained unhurt in a firing incident occurred in Shagai area of the provincial capital on Friday.

According to reports, inauguration ceremony of an animal feed distribution scheme launched by the livestock department was underway when the firing took place.

“We had gathered for the inauguration ceremony of the feed distribution scheme when the attack happened,” Mr Jan told Dawn, adding that he had a land dispute with some locals, but that was resolved at the Commissioner’s House recently.

“My family owns the land since 1870. My rivals had taken oath on the holy Quran that they would abide by the settlement reached at the Commissioner’s House, but even then they attacked me,” Mr Jan claimed.

The police said shots were fired at the place. “The gate and the walls of the hujra, where the function was being held, bore some bullet marks,” a police official deputed at a checkpost in the area, informed Dawn, saying a search operation was underway to arrest the culprits.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022

