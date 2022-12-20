DAWN.COM Logo

US offers help with TTP threat, India rivalry

Anwar Iqbal Published December 20, 2022 Updated December 20, 2022 07:16am

WASHINGTON: Indicating it is closely following reports that militants have seized control of a counterterrorism centre in Bannu, the United States on Monday offered unconditional support to Pakistan in its battle against the TTP and similar groups, saying that defeating terrorism was a shared goal of both countries.

At the same time, it also offered to assist India and Pakistan in resolving their differences, reminding them that they were key global partners and that America would like to continue ‘valuable partnerships’ with both.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price made these remarks at a news briefing, hours after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reached Washington for talks with US officials.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to those injured. We urge those responsible to cease all acts of violence, release the hostages and end the seizure of the counterterrorism centre,” he said.

“The government of Pakistan is a partner when it comes to these shared concerns, including the challenge of terrorist groups inside Afghanistan… terrorist groups along the Afghan-Pakistan border… we stand ready to assist, whether with this unfolding situation or other situations,” he said while responding to a question about Monday’s takeover of a CTD centre in Bannu.

Responding to another question about last week’s war of words between the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers inside the United Nations, Mr. Price said: “We have a global strategic partnership with India. I have just spoken to the depth of our partnership with Pakistan. The two relationships stand on their own. It’s not a zero-sum relationship.”

The US, he said, sees the importance of maintaining these valuable partnerships with our Indian and our Pakistani friends, adding that they had a relationship in which “we can be friends with both”.

“As far as these disagreements are concerned… we have partnerships with both countries and that makes us not want to see wars of words between India and Pakistan. We would like to see constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan.”

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2022

Ibrahim S
Dec 20, 2022 07:27am
Avail the opportunity. IKN will destroy this country with his incompetency and arrogance .
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Dec 20, 2022 07:28am
US offering us help... this is worrisome
Reply Recommend 0
John the Baptist
Dec 20, 2022 07:28am
Ned Price is only a spokesman; he doesn't make decisions.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Dec 20, 2022 07:29am
Basically Ned said nothing concrete or beneficial to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Dec 20, 2022 07:30am
Great. So stop playing double game. no one should aid and support Taliban against Pakistan, start with India, sanction them for suporting terror through TTP, Once done we will trust you.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Dec 20, 2022 07:34am
The reasons are the 5th largest economy vs. a failed nuclear state.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Dec 20, 2022 07:35am
For the wise once bitten twice shy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dat
Dec 20, 2022 07:35am
Rivals are amongst equals only.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Dec 20, 2022 07:35am
Bait and trap!
Reply Recommend 0
Osama
Dec 20, 2022 07:36am
Unconditional?
Reply Recommend 0
M. M. Amin (Old Ravian )
Dec 20, 2022 07:39am
Hollow , unconvincing stance .
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Dec 20, 2022 07:39am
Thanks but no thanks. USA is the main source and instigator behind all forms of terrorism. Why there was no terrorism when USA was fighting against Communist's ? After the fall of communism all of sudden terrorism prevailed all over the world ? why?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 20, 2022 07:41am
There is no rivalry. Even a millionth of an ant from Pakistan is enough to crush a billion Indian elephants a trillion times. I want Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Rksoma
Dec 20, 2022 07:46am
The wily fox wants a foothold in KPK to keep an eye on Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Mirani
Dec 20, 2022 07:48am
Not again, stay away from USA. Wolves never become good friends.
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Dec 20, 2022 07:48am
Thank you Uncle Sam
Reply Recommend 0
Dragden
Dec 20, 2022 07:52am
US supporting butcher of Gujarat. US is not a friend
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Dec 20, 2022 07:52am
On the world stage Pakistan looks incapable of addressing security issues and terrorism
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Dec 20, 2022 07:53am
Few soothing words. Nothing will change
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Dec 20, 2022 07:53am
Publicly fighting with India , privately begging the USA to help make peace with India.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Dec 20, 2022 07:57am
US is all talk and no action.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Dec 20, 2022 08:11am
Pakistan not interested in these offers with strings attached.
Reply Recommend 0

