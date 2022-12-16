DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 16, 2022

FM Bilawal responds forcefully to Indian terror allegations

Anwar Iqbal Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 08:31am
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks at a UN briefing room on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks at a UN briefing room on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: “The butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister of India,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told a UN briefing room on Thursday, minutes after his Indian counterpart accused Pakistan of perpetuating terrorism and sheltering Osama bin Laden.

“I would like to remind Mr Jaishankar that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister (of India),” said the Pakistani foreign minister while responding to Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar’s remarks.

“He (Narendra Modi) was banned from entering this country (the United States). These are the prime minister and foreign minister of RSS, which draws inspiration from Hitler’s SS,” he added.

Minutes before Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s briefing, Mr Jaishankar addressed the media at a UN stakeout site, repeating the allegations he made inside the UN Security Council on Wednesday, where he accused Pakistan of “hosting Osama bin Laden”.

Says not ‘pursuing or receiving’ discounted energy from Russia

He also responded to the remarks Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar made in Islamabad on Wednesday, calling India “the biggest perpetrator of terrorism”.

Mr Jaishankar said that Ms Khar’s remarks reminded him of the then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s visit to Islamabad more than a decade ago when she reminded Pakistan that “if you have snakes in your backyard, you cannot expect them to bite only your neighbours”.

He claimed that Pakistan was “not great at listening to good advice … and now look what’s happening there. Today, it’s the epicentre of terrorism … and has its fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond”.

Urging Pakistan not to blame others, the Indian minister asked: “How long Pakistan intends to practice [terrorism] and hide it by taking that debate elsewhere? Please clean up your act. Please try to be a good neighbour.”

At Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s briefing, a journalist asked him why the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers were engaged in a war of words.

“This is not in a war of words. I have not noticed,” the minister said, adding that he was a victim of terrorism as his mother was killed by terrorists along with thousands of other Pakistanis.

“We have lost far more lives to terrorism than India did,” said Mr Bhutto-Zardari while pointing out that “India has been playing in the space” that has made it “very easy” to bracket Muslims with terrorism. “India has very skilfully blurred this line, making like us all terrorists who are actually victims.”

The Pakistani foreign minister noted that India has continuously perpetuated this philosophy, not just for Pakistani but Muslims in India too.

Energy from Russia

Meanwhile, in an interview with PBS Newshour, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan “is not pursuing or receiving” any discounted energy from Russia, according to a Dawn.com report.

“As far as Russia is concerned, we aren’t pursuing or receiving any discounted energy, but we are facing an extremely difficult economic situation, inflation, pump prices,” he said. He, however, admitted that Pakistan was facing energy insecurity. “We are exploring various avenues to expand our areas where we can get our energy from,” he said, adding that “any energy from Russia will take a long time for us to develop.”

Last week, State Minister for Petr­oleum Musadik Malik announced that Russia had decided to provide crude oil, petrol, and diesel to Pakistan at discounted rates. Mr Malik said that detailed terms and conditions of the discounted oil commodities would be settled during the upcoming visit of the Russian energy minister to Islamabad by mid-January, but rates would be similar to the discount being given to other countries or even cheaper.

Before that visit, the two sides would crystallise proposals to a stage where an executive summary or an agreement could be signed and supplies start flowing, Malik had added.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022

Pak India Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nation
Dec 16, 2022 08:33am
Cry as much you can. The world knows who you are.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 16, 2022 08:36am
Lack of evidence is never innocence. Many TTP terrorists escaped the noose because of lack of evidence. Modi is no exception.
Reply Recommend 0
Crusader
Dec 16, 2022 08:37am
He gave a good response to a country that voted in a butcher to lead them. Pakistanis would never vote for a mass murderer.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Dec 16, 2022 08:48am
Pakistan still want India will allow to revive the SARRC.
Reply Recommend 0
iftikhar ahmed
Dec 16, 2022 08:57am
He is far more talented than Mr. Q. He is doing a great job.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Dec 16, 2022 08:59am
Nice said by Bilawal when country PM itself has got the tag of killing so many innocent then you know what's happening there
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 16, 2022 09:01am
He should have quoted, ex defense secrwtary, Chuck Hagel who said, " India is involved in terrorism in Pakistan via Afghanistan."
Reply Recommend 0
Jamki
Dec 16, 2022 09:02am
Extraordinary FM remind the world who is real terrorist. Is not PM Modi banned by US for horrific terrorist act in Gujrat.
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Dec 16, 2022 09:12am
@Nation, nobody knows you, and you are not spoke person for the world!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
Dec 16, 2022 09:22am
@Crusader , Pakistan elected Bhutto.
Reply Recommend 0
Timetomovveon0
Dec 16, 2022 09:24am
Say what you want about Modi. HE is the president of G20 and you are not even in it.
Reply Recommend 0
Timetomovveon0
Dec 16, 2022 09:25am
Modi will take revenge on Pakistan by improving Indian economy. Living well is the best revenge.
Reply Recommend 0
Timetomovveon0
Dec 16, 2022 09:25am
@Crusader , Operation Search light
Reply Recommend 0
John the Baptist
Dec 16, 2022 09:26am
Was there anyone in the audience? Doesn't look like it!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A dark day
16 Dec, 2022

A dark day

Failure to implement the NAP in its true spirit and the lacklustre follow-up on reforms and institution-building is much to blame.
Deciphering Mr Khan
16 Dec, 2022

Deciphering Mr Khan

FIGURING out Imran Khan’s politics has, of late, become very much like trying to read tea leaves. One must swirl...
Safer workplaces
16 Dec, 2022

Safer workplaces

IN a country where industrial and workplace accidents are common, the recent signing of the Pakistan Accord by...
Crop losses
15 Dec, 2022

Crop losses

This year’s deluge has compounded our agricultural woes and food insecurity.
Children at risk
15 Dec, 2022

Children at risk

HOW diseased must we be as a society that, four years after little Zainab Ansari’s gruesome ordeal galvanised the...
Typhoid cases
15 Dec, 2022

Typhoid cases

ISSUES of public health and quality of life are relegated to the margins in Pakistan. This is the primary reason why...