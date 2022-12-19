DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 19, 2022

LHC seeks details of Toshakhana gifts obtained by political leaders, bureaucrats since 1947

Rana Bilal Published December 19, 2022 Updated December 19, 2022 02:09pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the federal government to submit details of Toshakhana gifts received by political rulers and bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan.

The court directed the government to submit the details by January 16 and also sought records pertaining to the purchase of these assets since 1947.

The directives were issued as Justice Asim Hafeez took up a plea seeking court orders for making public the details of Toshkhana gifts, as well as information about persons/officials who have obtained the assets after making a payment.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The department has been in the news in recent days in light of proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan for “not sharing details” of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their alleged sale and his eventual disqualification for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

During today’s hearing, the government’s lawyer, Sheraz Zaka, contended that details related to Toshakhana were classified and could not be made public.

At that, the court enquired how could the details not be disclosed. “Submit the details to the court and the court will decide whether or not they are classified,” the judge directed, seeking a report from the federal government.

After the hearing, PTI leader Pervez Khattak noted in a tweet that the high court had sought the entire record of Toshakhana gifts and commented: “What’s there to hide in it? Why different standards for yourself?”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also wondered “why a government, whose entire case against the opposition was [based] on Toshakhana gift, was evading the sharing of details?”

The plea

The plea seeking the details was filed by lawyer Munir Ahmad through Advocate Azhar Siddique last week.

The plea stated: “The right to information is an integral part of a progressive democratic state and the same has been elaborated by the superior courts saying the right to information in all matters of public importance is indisputably a fundamental right guaranteed under Article(s) 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.”

According to the petitioner, the right to information stems from the requirement that members of a democratic society should be sufficiently informed that they may intelligently influence the decision which may affect them.

Therefore, he argued, the people of Pakistan had the right to know every public act, everything that is done in a public way, by public functionaries and their chosen representatives.

The petitioner contended that people at large were entitled to know details of every public transaction and acquire information in all matters of public importance.

“This enables people to contribute in debate on social and moral issues and matter of public importance.”

The plea urged the court to order the respondents to make public the details of assets gifted to rulers as well as bureaucrats and also provide the names, details, information, documentation and materials in respect of the persons/officials who have obtained the assets by making the payment.

The petitioner also sought details of the methodology used to determine the price of the Toshakhana articles.

Ministries of Parliamentary Affairs and Interior and Pakistan Information Commission have been arrayed as respondents in the petition.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 19, 2022 12:30pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan
Dec 19, 2022 12:31pm
"Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department..." but our intelligent judges want details since 1947.
Reply Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
Dec 19, 2022 12:35pm
LHC will surely focus on IK’s items, ignoring Sharif’s, Zardari’s and others.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Dec 19, 2022 12:41pm
Futile exercise just to linger on the case for the benefit of lawyers. It’s better if they decide the present case first and then call for these details
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Dec 19, 2022 12:53pm
Can record be altered?? or mishap possible??
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 19, 2022 12:59pm
Well done. Why not for last 200 years? This is the only way you will save Imran khan. Keep delaying. Pakistan cannot move forward without accountability of judges
Reply Recommend 0
Riasat Khan
Dec 19, 2022 01:03pm
This should be interesting law should be equal for all and Yes this is in the public interest also senior government officials declare expenses claimed ie for additional staff
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzeb
Dec 19, 2022 02:27pm
@Arsalan, Its a normal thing to establish a department later and transfer old information from other departments to the new department so that it has the history too. Why are you surprised?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 19 Dec, 2022

Dire straits

Global economic conditions are not particularly healthy either, putting pressure on people’s pockets.
Bad air
19 Dec, 2022

Bad air

CLIMATE-related catastrophes can have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods, as this year’s ‘monster...
Ali Wazir’s incarceration
19 Dec, 2022

Ali Wazir’s incarceration

THE malice in the state’s violation of Ali Wazir’s right to due process is plain to see. The MNA for South...
Desperate times
18 Dec, 2022

Desperate times

AGAINST advice and defying all political logic, PTI chairman Imran Khan has pulled the trigger by announcing that ...
Deteriorating ties
Updated 18 Dec, 2022

Deteriorating ties

It must be clearly communicated to India that any threats hurled against Pakistan’s territorial integrity will not be tolerated.
Oil politics
18 Dec, 2022

Oil politics

VASTLY divergent views about the possibility of buying Russian petrochemicals from Foreign Minister Bilawal...