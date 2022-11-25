DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 25, 2022

In 2002, Narendra Modi taught a lesson to ‘anti-social elements’ in Gujarat, says Amit Shah

Scroll Staff Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 07:56pm
<p>This file photo shows Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. — Reuters</p>

This file photo shows Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. — Reuters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that as chief minister of Gujarat in 2002, Narendra Modi had taught a lesson to “anti-social elements”.

“They tried to create a problem for [Prime Minister] Narendra Bhai [Modi], but he taught them such a lesson that they have not dared to do anything till 2022,” Shah said, while addressing an election rally in Mahudha town of Kheda district. “The BJP government has established peace in Gujarat.”

Large-scale communal violence had erupted in Gujarat in February and March 2002 after the burning of a train coach carrying Hindu devotees in Godhra. Official figures say the riots resulted in the deaths of 790 Muslims and 254 Hindus.

In a video of the Mahudha rally, Shah makes the comment in Gujarati about the 2002 violence after the 16 minute 25 second-mark.

At the rally, Shah also alleged that the Congress incited voters of different religions and castes to clash among each other to bolster its electoral prospects

“During the Congress rule in Gujarat [before 1995], communal riots were rampant,” Shah claimed, according to PTI. “Through such riots, Congress had strengthened its vote bank and did injustice to a large section of the society.”

Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 while the results will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

This story was originally published on Scroll.in and has been reproduced here with permission.

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4) Closed
M. Saeed
Nov 25, 2022 08:01pm
Narendra Modi had taught a lesson to “anti-social elements” in 2002 and earned a life-long proscription from entering the US, only lifted when he became the ruthless PM by of India default!
Recommend 0
Ali h Ali
Nov 25, 2022 08:02pm
Even the typical Indians in thr west have the dangerous kler mentality of rss
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 25, 2022 08:03pm
A great leader for the world. Who else would celebrate the butcher and rape of 1000s.
Recommend 0
Tahmad
Nov 25, 2022 08:16pm
I always say India is my 1st home and Pakistan 2nd and I loved both of them, famous singer Mukesh’s song still in my mind.,,Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Hisahi sub ko mera Salam, please guy’s keep India as great secular country again. Jay Hind. Remember… our politicians and religious guru will try to divide us but as good Indians don’t listen to them. Thanks to all.
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hard reset
25 Nov, 2022

Hard reset

IT is done. What should have been a routine matter in simpler times had this year become a vortex that seemingly...
Order of precedence
25 Nov, 2022

Order of precedence

IN Pakistan as well as abroad, there are few illusions about who actually calls the shots in this country. This...
Politicised police
25 Nov, 2022

Politicised police

AN important case is being heard at the Supreme Court these days, whose outcome could have a far-reaching impact on ...
Farewell to arms
Updated 24 Nov, 2022

Farewell to arms

The good general failed to tell us what motivated his institution to quit politics in his last year in power.
Currency crisis
24 Nov, 2022

Currency crisis

NOMURA, a top financial services company based in Japan, has included Pakistan among seven countries threatened by a...
Privilege and policing
24 Nov, 2022

Privilege and policing

POOR policing and privilege collided in what could have been an entirely preventable tragedy. A young man — a...