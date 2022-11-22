DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 22, 2022

Lahore courts throw out pleas against Imran, long march

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 08:04am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a petition seeking restraining order against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march with a direction to police to hear aggrieved traders and decide the matter within a week, while a sessions court rejected another plea challenging police refusal to book PTI Chairman Imran Khan for sedition.

Naeem Mir, the chairman of the supreme council of the All Pakistan Traders Association, filed the petition seeking a restraining order.

A law officer of the federal government apprised the LHC that the Supreme Court disposed of an identical petition, while a few others were also pending before the Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench.

At this, Justice Jawad Hassan disposed of the petition and directed the additional inspector general of police to hear the grievance of the petitioner and decide the matter within one week.

Previously, the judge had turned down the petitioner’s request to pass an immediate restraining order against the long march.

The petitioner, through his counsel, submitted that the respondents should take steps for improvement of the law and order and arrange an open place outside the cities for lawful demonstrations, protests or processions by the political parties, till a final decision of this petition.

He said the PTI workers blocked entrance and exit points on the motorways and other main roads.

Also, a sessions court dismissed a petition challenging police refusal to register a case against ex-premier Imran Khan on a charge of ridiculing the institution of army in a recent public rally in Faisalabad.

The decision on the petition filed by one Sheikh Muzaffar Hussain, under Section 22-A and 22-B of CrPC was earlier reserved.

Additional district and sessions judge Ghulam Hussain Bhinder while pronouncing the verdict dismissed the petition in light of a report filed by SP investigation/additional district complaint officer. The report said the petition was baseless and no cognizable offence was made out against the respondent.

The petitioner through a counsel contended that he filed an application with Samanabad police for the registration of a criminal case against PTI chief for scandalising senior officers of Pakistan army. He alleged Khan through his scandalous statement attempted to create rift among army officers and tried to portray them less patriotic. The counsel said the act amounted to the offence of sedition under the law, liable to be prosecuted following registration of a case.

He asked the court to order the police to register a case against Khan under the relevant provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...
No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...