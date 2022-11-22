Lahore courts throw out pleas against Imran, long march

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a petition seeking restraining order against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march with a direction to police to hear aggrieved traders and decide the matter within a week, while a sessions court rejected another plea challenging police refusal to book PTI Chairman Imran Khan for sedition.

Naeem Mir, the chairman of the supreme council of the All Pakistan Traders Association, filed the petition seeking a restraining order.

A law officer of the federal government apprised the LHC that the Supreme Court disposed of an identical petition, while a few others were also pending before the Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench.

At this, Justice Jawad Hassan disposed of the petition and directed the additional inspector general of police to hear the grievance of the petitioner and decide the matter within one week.

Previously, the judge had turned down the petitioner’s request to pass an immediate restraining order against the long march.

The petitioner, through his counsel, submitted that the respondents should take steps for improvement of the law and order and arrange an open place outside the cities for lawful demonstrations, protests or processions by the political parties, till a final decision of this petition.

He said the PTI workers blocked entrance and exit points on the motorways and other main roads.

Also, a sessions court dismissed a petition challenging police refusal to register a case against ex-premier Imran Khan on a charge of ridiculing the institution of army in a recent public rally in Faisalabad.

The decision on the petition filed by one Sheikh Muzaffar Hussain, under Section 22-A and 22-B of CrPC was earlier reserved.

Additional district and sessions judge Ghulam Hussain Bhinder while pronouncing the verdict dismissed the petition in light of a report filed by SP investigation/additional district complaint officer. The report said the petition was baseless and no cognizable offence was made out against the respondent.

The petitioner through a counsel contended that he filed an application with Samanabad police for the registration of a criminal case against PTI chief for scandalising senior officers of Pakistan army. He alleged Khan through his scandalous statement attempted to create rift among army officers and tried to portray them less patriotic. The counsel said the act amounted to the offence of sedition under the law, liable to be prosecuted following registration of a case.

He asked the court to order the police to register a case against Khan under the relevant provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code.

