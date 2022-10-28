Long march not meant to topple govt: Imran
The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 09:01am
LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday evening called upon people to join his “Haqeeqi Azadi Long March” taking off from Liberty Chowk at 11am on Friday (today).
“The purpose of the long march is not any political gains or to topple the government but to make sure that our future is not decided by foreign players,” said Mr Khan in a video message on Thursday evening.
He said the long march would also look to ensure the provision of justice to every citizen of the country.
Later, Mr Khan briefly appeared at the party’s container anchored at the Liberty Roundabout and urged people to come to join his long march in droves.
Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read more
Advertisement
On DawnNews
Comments (15)
Justice
Oct 28, 2022 09:12am
IK's statements keep changing and it is confusing. Didn't he say few days ago that long march is to force early election? Is it not the same as "toppling" the Govt?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 28, 2022 09:14am
Software updated after yesterday's press confrenfe of 2 fine gentlemen.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Oct 28, 2022 09:14am
Always Pakistan First - Pak Army Zindabad - United We Stand - All Pakistanis are united as one nation. Please respect all politicians, All political parties and obey the law of the land. Nawaz Sharif-Asif Zardari-Imran Khan-Fazlur Rehman- Altaf Hussain and all others are our respected leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
Scary
Oct 28, 2022 09:16am
Yes it’s not a march to topple the present government. We are just coming for circus and picnic.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 28, 2022 09:22am
Confuse U turn master so first of all.its biggest lie.that any foreign country remove imran second how come his so called march will stop any future intervention by any country if they want it to do so dear Pakistanis the march has no objective or goal to achieve it is just to satisfy the ego of one man to satisfy
Reply Recommend 0
Sceptic
Oct 28, 2022 09:25am
This statement shows that Imran Khan's software has been updated. Ah, a long march for justice.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Oct 28, 2022 09:27am
Becoming more and more clear he failed to pressurize and to save embarrassment he is pretending as if he is deciding course / impact. You are failing miserably and loosing respect quickly….
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Oct 28, 2022 09:42am
It is just to put people in trouble and destabilize Pakistan !
Reply Recommend 0
$hoaib
Oct 28, 2022 09:46am
Justice in society? How many people got justice when you were PM?
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Oct 28, 2022 09:47am
What a change of heart .
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 28, 2022 09:49am
Imran Khan is too old and confused, he is coming like Mr Biden.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs. Khalil
Oct 28, 2022 09:52am
Even if you want , you can’t . Everyone knows who can topple the government .
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 28, 2022 09:56am
To tour the golf courses in Islamabad, is Imran Khan bringing a sea of people?
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Oct 28, 2022 09:59am
Ohhh realy???
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 28, 2022 10:19am
This man has done everything what he deplored in past. He has no clear vision and path. In KPK he has Govt for a decade but nothing has changed. I am not supporting past Govts but this man has polarised the society so much that a civil war cannot be ruled out in our country
Reply Recommend 0