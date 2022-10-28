Long march not meant to topple govt: Imran

LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday evening called upon people to join his “Haqeeqi Azadi Long March” taking off from Liberty Chowk at 11am on Friday (today).

“The purpose of the long march is not any political gains or to topple the government but to make sure that our future is not decided by foreign players,” said Mr Khan in a video message on Thursday evening.

He said the long march would also look to ensure the provision of justice to every citizen of the country.

Later, Mr Khan briefly appeared at the party’s container anchored at the Liberty Roundabout and urged people to come to join his long march in droves.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022