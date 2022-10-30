DAWN.COM Logo

Shehbaz claims Imran contacted him over COAS selection

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 30, 2022 Updated October 30, 2022 08:28am
In this file photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan through a mutual friend contacted him regarding the appointment of new army chief one month ago and offered him nominating three each potential candidates for the post but he refused to sit with him.

The PM was talking to journalists after holding a meeting with social media influencers in Lahore.

He said Mr Khan wanted to talk with him on two issues, including appointment of army chief and holding elections.

“I only offered to hold talks on the charter of democracy and the charter of economy,” he said.

“I sent a message [to Imran Khan] that the appointment of army chief is the constitutional right of the prime minister and he would do it on his own,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that the director general of ISI held the press conference after his approval.

He said Mr Khan’s sit-in first jeopardised the Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan in 2014 and he again was planning to create disturbance when he is about visit China.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2022

Kaka
Oct 30, 2022 08:32am
He’s lost his marbles amidst his dwindling support when the ship sinks the rats are the first ones to leave.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 30, 2022 08:39am
But this dude has no credibility...world will laugh if crooks and corrupt inc select army chief!
Reply Recommend 0
E-mad
Oct 30, 2022 08:43am
This guy has no credibility. He signed an affidavit and swore to the court saying he'd bring Nawaz back in 4 weeks, it's been 3 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Oct 30, 2022 08:44am
The people of Pakistan have literally zero trust on you.
Reply Recommend 0
Mk
Oct 30, 2022 08:45am
You can fool a person one time. You cannot fool all of the people all of the time.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 30, 2022 08:46am
Extend General Bajwa's tenure.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Oct 30, 2022 08:47am
Imported government with 75 percent criminals in its ministries are not acceptable and should not be acceptable to people of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 30, 2022 08:55am
All these two brothers have done in their entire life is LIE LIE LIE
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 30, 2022 09:00am
No one believes SS and company
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Oct 30, 2022 09:02am
Feel really bad about the Pakistani awam. On one hand, they have corrupt leaders and on the other hand, they have certified lier and hypocrites.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 30, 2022 09:07am
Pakistan awam is a football kicked around between its army and politicians
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Oct 30, 2022 09:16am
I don't think Imran Khan is so foolish to have asked the PM anything . Because this dude can't make a single decision without establishment, big brother in London and Zardari's approval.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Oct 30, 2022 09:23am
Even Modi who is friend of Sharifs does n’t want to talk to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan7979
Oct 30, 2022 09:24am
Murder of Dr Rizwan Akhtar, Maqsood Chaprasi and model town is on his shoulders.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Oct 30, 2022 09:26am
He good enough to keep chair warm until brother Nawaz returns
Reply Recommend 0

