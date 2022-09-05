DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N, PPP want favourite COAS to escape graft cases: Imran

Khalid Hasnain Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 08:12am
PTI chief Imran Khan addresses a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI chief Imran Khan addresses a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday lashed out at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — major coalition partners in the incumbent government — saying both parties were opposing snap elections, because they wanted to “appoint an army chief of their choice” in November to save their skin in corruption cases.

Addressing a rally in Fais­alabad, the former prime minister said PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif were making all-out efforts to bring their “favourite” army chief after the retirement of the incumbent chief in November this year. The new army chief should be chosen on merit, he said, adding Mr Zardari and Mr Sharif were “traitors” and should not be trusted with the fate of the country.

“They want to bring their own army chief…they are afraid that if a strong and patriotic army chief is appointed then he would ask them about the looted wealth,” Mr Khan said, adding that the PPP and PML-N chiefs were sticking to the power because of the fear of accountability.

“They are sitting [in the government] because they want to bring in an army chief of their choice through joint efforts,” he added. Imran Khan said the army chief should be “appointed on merit…whoever is on the top of the merit list should be appointed” to head the institution.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was appointed in 2016, is set to retire in the last week of November. The army chief’s appointment is meant to be for three years, but Gen Bajwa was given an additional three-year term in 2019 after a bit of political drama.

Imran Khan further said the opposition leaders were afraid of holding snap elections because they know they will be wiped out from political arena when elections are held in the country.

He also bashed the coalition government over the state of the economy and quoted a report by the International Monetary Fund which, according to Mr Khan, had warned of unrest in Pakistan due to precarious economic situation. He added that early general elections were the only option to bring political and economic stability in the country.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2022

NeutralUmpire
Sep 05, 2022 08:19am
If Faiz hameed is not appointed then it is not neutral COAS. Only what I think is neutral: Imran Khan
Reply
Tahir Raouf
Sep 05, 2022 08:21am
This is out of mind completely,
Reply
AHAQ
Sep 05, 2022 08:25am
PPP and PMLN have always stabbed the state institutions in the past. They are famous for leaks and memo gate scandals. Nation cannot trust them when it comes to an important institution that provides the defense of the country. Thank you Imran Khan for the grim reminder from the past.
Reply
Justice
Sep 05, 2022 08:29am
We love this guy, and he should become PM again. If IK becomes PM one more time, he will finish his "destroy Pakistan" effort single handedly.
Reply
Farrukh
Sep 05, 2022 08:31am
So what should the government do, bring in Imran Khan's favourite general as Army Chief? It is the prerogative of the sitting PM whosoever he appoints from among the top contenders. By merit Imran Khan simply means a general who would immediately throw out the sitting government and also bring him back into power. For Imran Khan merit is only his own opportunity to climb back to power.
Reply
Surinder
Sep 05, 2022 08:31am
Does Imran Khan is saying that present army chief is not strong and patriotic
Reply
AHSAN SAJJAD
Sep 05, 2022 08:34am
This is totally ridiculous. Army is loyal to the state and not the Prime Minister. He has totally lost his mind.
Reply
Wanted
Sep 05, 2022 08:34am
Does Imran think before he speaks ?
Reply
Qaisar
Sep 05, 2022 08:35am
Please do some favour to flood victims and keep your greed to power for some time.
Reply
Fastrack
Sep 05, 2022 08:37am
@Justice, How much you "want" Imran Khan is known to all and refleced from the obsession on display here.
Reply
FN
Sep 05, 2022 08:43am
cat is now out of the the bag. He was planning to select his favorite chief to crush opposition.
Reply
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 05, 2022 08:44am
IK is 100 right. Great visionary leader. All the best IK
Reply
Roghani
Sep 05, 2022 08:44am
In the past, ruling political parties have been appointing chief of army staff irrespective of their seniority. It is good to bring it in public notice so that army chiefs are appointed on merit like Chief Justice of Supreme Court.
Reply
Fragile State
Sep 05, 2022 08:45am
@Justice, I think you fear him!!
Reply
Skhan
Sep 05, 2022 08:53am
What Pakistan perhaps needs is proportional representation. You get seats according to to the number of votes you get. This way you cannot get 30 percent vote and claim to represent all the people.
Reply
Zoob
Sep 05, 2022 08:54am
Ok needs to come out and admit corruption is even in glorious coas brass.
Reply
Amer
Sep 05, 2022 09:01am
I agree 100percent with IK
Reply
Thorise Moneylaunderki
Sep 05, 2022 09:01am
IK claims a big 4 but he won’t disclose who is after him while he is alive, guess then he will have to give proof! But should he go, he wants to ensure there is civil unrest and damage to the country since he no longer gets affected!!??
Reply
Texas Tariq
Sep 05, 2022 09:03am
This man is sick and it's getting worse day by day... Stop fighting your own Nation... It's so cringy now
Reply
Dr Faisal
Sep 05, 2022 09:07am
N and P will make the most powerful institution in the country more controversial
Reply
Usman
Sep 05, 2022 09:08am
You also wanted faiz so that you could stay in power.
Reply
NINO
Sep 05, 2022 09:12am
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, He doesn't have a clue about what vision is. Beg, borrow or steal, he wants his seat back which he lost in a perfectly lawful manner. It is only fair that they wish to have the COAS who would favour them because he had already enjoyed four years of misrule under similar condition!!!
Reply
NINO
Sep 05, 2022 09:13am
@Justice, You have spoken the absolute truth sir.
Reply
luke
Sep 05, 2022 09:15am
@Tahir Raouf, yes it seems out of mind when you heard truth for the firs time
Reply
Amin Syed
Sep 05, 2022 09:17am
This guy have repeated the same speech more than a million times. Can someone ask Guinness book of world record to put his name in the book?
Reply
F Khan
Sep 05, 2022 09:17am
So now the cat is out of the bag, what SG was speaking was actually this man's mind.
Reply
MKA
Sep 05, 2022 09:18am
IK the man with a hangover.
Reply
Zak
Sep 05, 2022 09:18am
Imran Khan said the army chief should be “appointed on merit…whoever is on the top of the merit list should be appointed” to head the institution. Absolutely right. Otherwise it will lise professionalism and we know what happened to Libya, Iraq, Syria because of promotions on personal preferences and not merit.
Reply
Ramay
Sep 05, 2022 09:20am
Sanity must prevail. Don't drag instituions into politics.
Reply
expat_uae
Sep 05, 2022 09:21am
We hope who ever comes is able to hold you accountable...IK
Reply
Samuel
Sep 05, 2022 09:23am
This guy wants to select his own chief,then declare civilian martial law.
Reply
Tahir Raouf
Sep 05, 2022 09:24am
All appointments must be made institutional to avoid lame excuses
Reply
Zak
Sep 05, 2022 09:24am
@Qaisar, Please do some favour to flood victims and keep your greed to power for some time. IK flood relief collection Rs 550 million PDM combined effort Rs 120,000 ( families and relatives)
Reply
kashif Mahmood
Sep 05, 2022 09:25am
there is no such thing as favorite coas
Reply
Zak
Sep 05, 2022 09:25am
@Fragile State , @Justice, I think you fear him!! Pdm cronies petrified of IK and his accountability drive.
Reply
Kkhan
Sep 05, 2022 09:26am
just as present chief was given extension on merit.
Reply
Sher Jang
Sep 05, 2022 09:28am
Absolutely true
Reply
K. Khan
Sep 05, 2022 09:29am
This is NOT the role of the army chief. He should know that and not utter such thoughts.
Reply
Khaled
Sep 05, 2022 09:30am
Why is he bent upon destroying each and every state institution?
Reply
Ibrahim S
Sep 05, 2022 09:32am
IKN is a desperate liar
Reply
Khaled
Sep 05, 2022 09:32am
Just goes to show his state of mind and the level of his thought process.
Reply
Samuel
Sep 05, 2022 09:35am
He has divided the nation, now he wants to divide the institution to carry out his foreign agenda
Reply
Usman
Sep 05, 2022 09:40am
@Zak, he collected 5 billion.But that was pledged and not given so thats typical of pti.it was only to fool people and pti memebrs sitting abroad pledged to show his populaity but didnt donate anything.
Reply
Retired
Sep 05, 2022 09:53am
@Tahir Raouf, PDM is glued for real democracy or stick.
Reply
Tamza
Sep 05, 2022 10:04am
@Fragile State , he will ‘single handedly destroy those are bleeding Pakistan’ .
Reply
Tamza
Sep 05, 2022 10:05am
@Ramay, Institutions ARE political.
Reply
Denali
Sep 05, 2022 10:08am
A process does not exist to select the most competent COAS irrespective of which parts is in power. There needs to be a process that the major political parties need to agree to
Reply
AFRIDI
Sep 05, 2022 10:11am
Why should the Army chief act as Head of Accountability Commission?
Reply
Tumhain Yad Ho Kay
Sep 05, 2022 10:36am
Which General negotiated the NRO with corrupt politicians under former COAS Gen. Pervez Musharraf? Does Gen. Kayani ring the bell?
Reply
MAK123
Sep 05, 2022 10:37am
@Justice, Absolutely right
Reply
MAK123
Sep 05, 2022 10:40am
@Usman, yes and we remember a kid's shirt signed by Imran niazi got fake offers of 250 million. So it's typical of this man and his cronies to fool people.
Reply
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 05, 2022 10:41am
Becoming mad, hounding every instituition.
Reply
Kiran Malhi
Sep 05, 2022 10:45am
@Zak, People made a pledge and please google the meaning.
Reply
bhaRAT
Sep 05, 2022 10:51am
@Ramay, They already are in politics, even to the extent of regime change!
Reply
Kursi
Sep 05, 2022 10:53am
What does IK statement imply about our present COAS.?
Reply
FN
Sep 05, 2022 10:54am
From now on he will start loosing support of people and even his most favorite supporter will distance himself away.
Reply
Pro Extension
Sep 05, 2022 10:56am
@Kkhan Thank you for sharing the good news.
Reply
Masood Khan
Sep 05, 2022 11:14am
seems like IK can read their minds. Very smart.
Reply
Naveed
Sep 05, 2022 11:21am
PDM government has no legitimacy.
Reply
Alim
Sep 05, 2022 11:47am
So army chief decides corruption cases ?? Wonder what courts do then ??
Reply
OTHER SIDE
Sep 05, 2022 11:55am
And so do you..
Reply
Khan De Bannu
Sep 05, 2022 12:03pm
How damaging!!!
Reply
ilyas kashmiri
Sep 05, 2022 12:06pm
Zardari already floats the idea of Bajwa extension in PDM. ....why is everyone surprised?/
Reply
Samira
Sep 05, 2022 12:30pm
It's the sad truth. Neutrals control everything and politicians know it. What is sad is no one is willing to bell the cat once and for all.
Reply
Hindsight
Sep 05, 2022 12:38pm
His observation is right.
Reply
Asma
Sep 05, 2022 12:39pm
Truer words have never beennspoken.
Reply
Asma
Sep 05, 2022 12:40pm
Time to take the fight to the neutrals
Reply
Salah uddin
Sep 05, 2022 12:42pm
What is the Merit criteria for becoming COAS.
Reply
Sher Khan
Sep 05, 2022 01:09pm
This Imran Niazi should be in jail with Wazir. Why is he roaming around freely despite bad mouthing everyone except Farah Gogi?
Reply
King
Sep 05, 2022 01:24pm
Bitter truth
Reply
R.A
Sep 05, 2022 01:28pm
Can any one tell what is wrong with I K It seems he has lost his brain or some thing else?
Reply
Samira
Sep 05, 2022 01:37pm
@Khaled , There is no state institution in Pakistan. It's a free for all at the moment.
Reply
Ali Hassan
Sep 05, 2022 01:40pm
There is no "no-go" area and he hits the corner where is taught to be a 'holy place' for us. Way to go IK. This is the true azadi we are looking for 75 years.
Reply
Hindsight
Sep 05, 2022 02:31pm
Do we need a political COAS?
Reply

