Imran claims only ‘lies and half-truths’ spoken in ‘foolish’ press conference of ISI, ISPR chiefs

Dawn.com Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 05:54pm
<p>PTI chief Imran Khan speaks to BBC Urdu on Friday. — Screengrab via BBC Urdu YouTube</p>

PTI chief Imran Khan has dubbed the recent joint press conference by the chiefs of the country’s premier spy agency and military’s media affairs wing “foolish”, claiming that only “lies and half-truths” were told in it.

He made these remarks an interview with BBC Urdu on Friday night after the start of his protest march in Lahore.

When asked if he had made the army chief the offer to extend his tenure indefinitely, Imran said he was quoted out of context.

The former prime minister, who is currently leading his party’s anti-government long march towards Islamabad, has been increasingly critical of the army since his ouster as the country’s chief executive through a no-confidence vote in April.

On Thursday, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum joined Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar spoke to the media and addressed Imran’s confrontational narrative against the military, among other issues.

During the explosive press conference, Lt Gen Anjum claimed that Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a “lucrative offer” in March for an extension in his tenure, but it was rejected.

While the ISI chief did not elaborate any further on this subject, it is being perceived that the said offer was made by then-prime minister Imran to seek the army chief’s intervention and survive the opposition’s no-confidence vote.

When BBC Urdu asked Imran about it, he said: “Things have been taken out of context that we made an offer for an extension. Did they tell which side made the offer? In what context the discussion took place? If they tell the whole story, it would be very embarrassing for them.”

The former prime minister went on to describe the press conference as “very sad” as the ISI chief had never before held a press conference in such a manner. “I can respond to it point by point, which could be very embarrassing for the army.”

He continued, “But we don’t want any harm to our institution of the army as our enemies want the army to weaken and in turn, Pakistan weakens.”

Imran was also asked about the DG ISI highlighting contradictions in his statements about the army chief.

Without naming anyone, LT Gen Anjum had said: “If you see him as a traitor, then why do you meet him through the back door? […] Don’t do this where you meet quietly at night through the back door and express your unconstitutional wishes but call [the army chief] a traitor in broad daylight.”

In reply, the PTI chief said, “We will praise when they will do good.

“It is childish to [think] that if we praise you, you will always be good. You also appreciate your children but also criticise them when they do something bad. It was actually a very foolish press conference.”

The ISI chief’s press conference was the first instance in Pakistan’s history of the head of the country’s spy agency directly addressing the media. During it, the ISPR chief had also announced that the military establishment had decided that it would restrict itself to its constitutional role.

But Imran has raised questions on the press, saying that if institutions were apolitical what was the purpose of holding a “political presser”.

In the interview with BBC Urdu, Imran also clarified that he “does not want to come to power because of the establishment’s approval”.

Answering a question about his ties with the establishment, he insisted that his party’s win in 2018 elections was not engineered by the military.

The PTI chief said that the purpose of his protest march was free and fair elections and that was why his party wanted to introduce electronic voting machines. But the “two big parties and the [chief] election commissioner, who takes orders from elsewhere, did not let it happen,” he regretted. “As a result, our election will always be controversial and chances of interference will remain.”

He elaborated that while the long march was aimed at free and fair elections, the broader purpose of the PTI’s struggle for “Haqiqi Azadi” (true freedom) was that “Pakistan’s decisions be taken inside Pakistan.

“That nobody dictates us from outside … I want an independent foreign policy.”

Moreover, the PTI chief continued, “I want the supremacy of law”.

“Here, there is the law of jungle,” he lamented, decrying people being picked up, them being subjected to torture, restrictions on the media and the treatment of journalists in the country.

Imran also called on Gen Bajwa to take action against the alleged custodial torture of PTI Senator Azam Swati.

“If he wants to protect the image of the institution of the army, Gen Bajwa should take action,” the PTI chief urged.

Regarding his long march, he said, “The way people will gather in Islamabad will be unprecedented in Pakistan’s history. This is my prediction. I am aware of people’s pulse.”

Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 29, 2022 05:56pm
The DG of the ISI, Islamic Republic of Pakistan was 100 percent correct and truthful that Imran is a liar. Salaria
Saif Khan
Oct 29, 2022 05:59pm
It's high time to arrest this minion and trial under law.
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 29, 2022 06:00pm
We love our army, but they need to stop being the defacto rulers of Pakistan.
Saif Khan
Oct 29, 2022 06:01pm
IK you're a lier. We stand with Pakistan and army.
Humza
Oct 29, 2022 06:04pm
He actually has no reply and is exposed badly so he keeps saying “oh it will be very embarrassing so I’m keeping silent”
Javed
Oct 29, 2022 06:05pm
Mayray Aziz Humwatano!
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 29, 2022 06:32pm
Should be behind bars.
asma
Oct 29, 2022 06:32pm
ALl nation is with IK only neutrals and corrupt PDM not with IK.
Anwar Kazi
Oct 29, 2022 06:33pm
Let's improve our economy. High time to curtail defense budget and use the savings for productive purposes. That will be a win from this episode.
The Commoner
Oct 29, 2022 06:33pm
He is 100% correct. The status quo is badly exposed
Talha
Oct 29, 2022 06:38pm
Imran Khan has exposed all those who don't support establishing rule of law and an end to corrupt practices. It is sad to see why our institutions do not understand how important these two parameters are for the long term success and growth of Pakistan.
Nouman
Oct 29, 2022 06:39pm
He is right
Borrower for survival
Oct 29, 2022 06:40pm
He sounds very suspicious.
Khaled
Oct 29, 2022 06:41pm
He is inviting trouble.
Ajaz
Oct 29, 2022 06:43pm
Must think people are stupid. Cant belive the nerve of this man. But many like him put on brave face but when it comes to the fight, they will run. Such is he.
Ghani K
Oct 29, 2022 06:43pm
Ever heard of a country’s spymaster openly discussing political matters ? I thought secrecy was paramount.
Abdul
Oct 29, 2022 06:43pm
IK has guts to take on establishment which rules by proxy.
Sajjad
Oct 29, 2022 06:45pm
@Tamil Tulukan Speaks, don’t speak, you don’t make any sense
Ali Khan(NYS)
Oct 29, 2022 06:45pm
@Humza, ah typical brain dead.
Ali Khan(NYS)
Oct 29, 2022 06:45pm
@Tamil Tulukan Speaks, its other way around.
F Khan
Oct 29, 2022 06:46pm
Listen to his language and choice of words for the last 6 months can’t believe he has been a PM.
Javed
Oct 29, 2022 06:51pm
Keeps discussing and takes directions and support from them but then blames them for politics. IK is an opportunist. Why should we believe you?
Asim
Oct 29, 2022 06:51pm
Unfortunately just because of one person that has only few days left in his tenure has done so much damage to the reputation of army in last 6 months that it will take years to get back the un conditional support that they earlier had. It seems the new management is really unprofessional and continue to make mistakes as an uneducated and inexperienced person. Time to wake up
As Astra
Oct 29, 2022 06:56pm
Imran Khan is a liar! A megalomaniac! Self centred man obsessed with power. He’s always been like this. And in his desperation for power, he has caused irreparable damage to Pakistan. If & when he become PM; he won’t be able to undo this mess. No government can impose writ of state without all out support from military. He is demoralising the man in uniform and that’s a very serious issue.
Abdullah
Oct 29, 2022 06:57pm
In the morning imran roars like a lion at nigbt he is begging the army for becoming primeminister.hypocrite.
Yassor
Oct 29, 2022 06:57pm
He is already putting army and whole country to shame. He spent good time in power and was totally useless.
Constantine
Oct 29, 2022 06:58pm
Imran Khan should be the PM of Pakistan for 1000 years
Samuel
Oct 29, 2022 07:01pm
This goon is liar,and impulsive guy bent upon destroying pakistan unity.
FACTS
Oct 29, 2022 07:04pm
@Humza, keep on licking boots
Sami
Oct 29, 2022 07:05pm
It’s the job of the powerful to protect the weak. When army knew about horse trading I think that wasn’t a time be apolitical.
A. Din
Oct 29, 2022 07:05pm
Needless to say, they made a fool of themselves. Disgrace to the once proud organization. Having fought an actual war, I feel ashamed of these people.
Asif
Oct 29, 2022 07:06pm
Yes we love our army... But not the people at the top....
Alih Kazmi
Oct 29, 2022 07:06pm
@Tamil Tulukan Speaks, Please speak for Dalits.
Veeran
Oct 29, 2022 07:10pm
Things are not going Good for the country. Army should take over the power of the country till they find Suitabe Leader & Good Party to run the country and work in interst of the nation !!!!
MBR
Oct 29, 2022 07:11pm
Once he was on one page with them and all was good. I hope that they realize that he is becoming the biggest threat to Pakistans sovereignty and take firm action as soon as possible before it is too late. I have never seen such a person who is giving other traitor certificates whilst being himself the biggest.
Asif Raza
Oct 29, 2022 07:14pm
"If I say something", "if I respond to it", "if I speak up" etc are few lines IK keeps using. And then attacks institutes blatantly.
Aamir Latif
Oct 29, 2022 07:16pm
Pakistan has hit a new low. A power hungry narcissist who has no real reform agenda wants the army to help him get back into power and a large number of people see him as a messiah. The alternative is also mediocre with no intent to reform or vision for the way forward
Truth
Oct 29, 2022 07:19pm
Kaptaan is an honest and sincere Pakistani
