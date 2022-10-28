DAWN.COM Logo

Anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain sent to jail on judicial remand for 14 days in bank fraud case

Rana Bilal Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 02:30pm
<p>ARY anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain presented before a Lahore district and sessions court on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

ARY anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain presented before a Lahore district and sessions court on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

A Lahore district and sessions court on Friday sent ARY anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to jail on judicial remand for 14 days in a case pertaining to bank fraud.

Hussain was arrested from Lahore’s Gulberg by the Federal Investigation Agency on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the agency, Hussain took a Rs57 million loan from a bank in 2003 by submitting fake documents.

The anchor’s two sons were also named in the case, the agency said, adding that a banking court in Lahore issued a perpetual warrant (non-bailable warrant) for Hussain.

Earlier today, Hussain was presented before a Lahore sessions court. During the hearing, the FIA submitted a plea seeking 14-day physical remand of the journalist.

“Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain did not return a loan he had taken from a bank,” FIA prosecutor Munim Bashir told the court, contending that the loan was secured by submitting fake documents.

However, Azhar Siddiqui — Hussain’s lawyer — argued that the case was more than a decade old and the first information report (FIR) against his client was registered in 2011. “Will the FIA now work for banks to recover money?”

He said that Hussain had never been accused of submitting fake documents.

“Late at night, 30 to 40 people came to arrest him. Did they come because of a personal grudge,” Siddiqui asked, demanding to know the real reason for arresting the anchor yesterday.

The court then asked the FIA prosecutor about how Hussain was appearing on national television every day if he had been declared a proclaimed offender in 2013.

“What were you doing since 2013,” the judge asked.

At that, Hussain’s lawyer said that his client had no role in the case, adding that all the other people named in the case had been released. “Hussain has already returned 47 per cent of the amount as a guarantor.”

Siddiqui went on to say that his client was a journalist and, hence, was being falsely implicated. “Ever since his arrest, Hussain is being defamed.”

Meanwhile, Hussain said that the property in question was worth Rs450 million out of which Rs250 million had already been paid. “This matter is now pending in the Supreme Court,” he added.

Subsequently, the court rejected the FIA’s plea for Hussain’s physical remand and sent the journalist to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

It also instructed the agency to return Hussain’s identity card.

Farooq
Oct 28, 2022 02:15pm
This is just revenge policy which is in full force nowadays. Real shame
aisha
Oct 28, 2022 02:15pm
Arrest before long march to threaten ARY. Please start a fund for his release.
Zak
Oct 28, 2022 02:27pm
Shameful by shadows, thry are turning public against them. The entire senior command needs to change, straight away.
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 28, 2022 02:29pm
They all fall down!
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 28, 2022 02:32pm
He should join PMLN or PDM on immediate basis then all cases will be removed and then rejoin some other party, this is the best thing now a days for a person who have any charges.
Khattak school of motoring
Oct 28, 2022 02:37pm
So he was arrested for allegedly taking out a bank loan back in 2003? Was the FIA asleep for the last 2 decades and they have just woken up?
Rahim
Oct 28, 2022 02:45pm
What a farce
Wolf
Oct 28, 2022 02:47pm
We should FIA first and make it do its job when it needs to done.
Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 28, 2022 02:50pm
Can I weep publicly at this pathetic state of affairs.
