FIA arrests ARY anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain in Lahore

Shakeel Qarar Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 10:31pm
<p>Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain — Photo: Twitter</p>

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested ARY anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain near Hussain Chowk in Lahore in a case pertaining to bank fraud.

According to a press release issued by the agency, Hussain was declared “wanted” in case number 94/2011 by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle.

“In 2003, Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain took a loan of Rs50 million from a bank by submitting fake documents,” it said, adding that two of the anchor’s sons were also accused in the case.

The FIA said that a banking court in Lahore have issued a perpetual warrant (non-bailable warrant) for Hussain. “Further investigations are underway.”

Meanwhile, in an interview to ARY News, Hussain’s son, Umar, while confirming the arrest said that his father was at a coffee shop in the Gulberg area with friends when an FIA team comprising 30 to 40 officers arrived.

“There was an old case in which we had testified […] it was related to property. There was no notice issued. They have taken him in a baseless case,” he said.

