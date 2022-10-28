Anchorperson Ghulam Hussain arrested by FIA

LAHORE: The FIA arrested anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain at a Gulberg coffee shop on Thursday in a case of securing a bank loan based on fake documents in 2011.

According to a press release issued by the agency, Hussain was declared a proclaimed offender in case No 94/2011 by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle.

“In 2003, he took a Rs570m loan from a bank by submitting fake documents,” it said, adding the anchor’s two sons were also named in the case. The FIA said a banking court in Lahore issued a perpetual warrant (non-bailable warrant) for Hussain.

“Further investigations are underway.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with ARY News, Hussain’s son Umar said his father was sitting at a coffee shop in Gulberg with friends when an FIA team of 30 to 40 personnel arrived there and took him into custody. He said his father was arrested in an old case and it was related to a property loan, adding the FIA did not issue any notice before his arrest.

He is considered to be a supporter of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s narrative.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022