DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 28, 2022

Anchorperson Ghulam Hussain arrested by FIA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 12:26pm
Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain — Photo: Twitter
Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain — Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: The FIA arrested anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain at a Gulberg coffee shop on Thursday in a case of securing a bank loan based on fake documents in 2011.

According to a press release issued by the agency, Hussain was declared a proclaimed offender in case No 94/2011 by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle.

“In 2003, he took a Rs570m loan from a bank by submitting fake documents,” it said, adding the anchor’s two sons were also named in the case. The FIA said a banking court in Lahore issued a perpetual warrant (non-bailable warrant) for Hussain.

“Further investigations are underway.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with ARY News, Hussain’s son Umar said his father was sitting at a coffee shop in Gulberg with friends when an FIA team of 30 to 40 personnel arrived there and took him into custody. He said his father was arrested in an old case and it was related to a property loan, adding the FIA did not issue any notice before his arrest.

He is considered to be a supporter of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s narrative.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Observer
Oct 28, 2022 12:34pm
Arrest the whole country once and for all.......
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Oct 28, 2022 12:39pm
No comments allowed. I thought the establishment said they weren't political and then this happens
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Oct 28, 2022 12:48pm
He is amongst those who don't tire of criticizing others of malpractices. Now look at their own deeds.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Burnt bridges
Updated 28 Oct, 2022

Burnt bridges

THE establishment on Thursday reached for the nuclear option as it attempted to reassert itself ahead of the PTI’s...
Gas management
28 Oct, 2022

Gas management

GAS shortages have been an integral part of everyday life in Pakistan for around two decades. In recent years,...
Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...