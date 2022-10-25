Imran seeks judiciary’s intervention amid rights violations

ISLAMABAD: Days after giving up hopes on the backdoor talks with the power quarters, former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday called out the “senior judiciary” for its “inaction” amid alleged violation of laws and the constitution allegedly by state institutions.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), party chairman Imran Khan said that the masses saw a “foreign abetted regime change conspiracy taking place, sending Pakistan into chaos”. Mr Khan was referring to the no-confidence motion by the opposition parties, which are part of the government now, against him which sent him packing in April this year.

Despite all this, the “senior Judiciary continued to remain aloof”, Mr Khan said as he beseeched for an intervention. “When will the judiciary move to act against state institutions that are defying all laws and violating the Consti­tu­tion? When will our senior judiciary act to ensure our citizens’ fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution are protected,” he questioned.

“It is high time they did and safeguarded against excesses by the state and government. We have seen citizens, politicians, journalists and human rights defenders intimidated, arrested, charged with terrorism and incitement to mutiny and tortured,” Mr Khan said ostensibly referring to a number of cases against PTI leaders. “We see fake cases and misuse of power by different executive branches expanding,” he added.

The former premier also called for a judicial inquiry into the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Meanwhile, PTI legislators demanded calling Inte­rior Minister Rana Sana­ullah to the privilege committee to explain the arrest and treatment meted out to PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad.

They held a meeting to discuss the arrest of the PTI lawmaker and urged National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to summon the interior minister and the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to the committee for an explanation.

MNA Saleh Muhammad was arrested on terrorism charges for allegedly shooting at a police party dep­loyed on security duty outside the Election Com­mis­sion of Pakistan.

Swati moves SC

In another development, Senator Azam Swati filed an application in Supreme Court to investigate the personalities behind his arrest and subsequent torture. Speaking to media persons, he urged the apex court to take notice of his arrest and ask the Federal Investiga­tion Agen­­cy (FIA) about the “involvement of plain­clothesmen” in his arrest and torture in front of his grandchildren on Oct 13.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2022