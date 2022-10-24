Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Journalist Arshad Sharif died in Kenya reportedly after being shot, his wife Javeria Siddique confirmed early on Monday morning.

“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist [Arshad Sharif] today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” she tweeted.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya was ascertaining information from the authorities.

Condolences poured in from colleagues and politicians on the journalist’s death.

President Dr Arif Alvi termed Sharif’s death a loss for journalism and Pakistan. “May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss,” Alvi said.

“My brother, my friend, my colleague Arshad Shareef was shot dead in Kenya … I still can’t believe it. It’s beyond heart breaking. This is just wrong … this is painful … I love u brother,” ARY News anchorperson Kashif Abbasi tweeted.

“Unbelievable. May Allah rest the soul of Arshad Sharif in peace. Ameen,” journalist Hamid Mir tweeted.

Geo News anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada said he was extremely sad to hear the devastating news.

“Arshad Sharif, not just a colleague, a brother, is no more. From Islamabad to Moscow, from Dunya News to ARY, I’ve not known a finer gentleman. Shot dead. Too young. Too brutally,” Hum News anchorperson Meher Bokhari tweeted.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and Senator Azam Swati also said they were shocked and devastated by the news of Sharif’s death.

Journalists Kamran Khan and Shahbaz Rana called for an investigation into Sharif’s killing.

Earlier this year, police had booked Sharif, ARY Digital Network President and CEO Salman Iqbal, Head of News and Current Affairs Ammad Yousaf, anchorperson Khawar Ghumman and a producer for sedition over a controversial interview by PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill broadcast on the channel on Aug 8.

A day later, the Interior Ministry had cancelled the channel’s no-objection certificate citing “adverse reports from agencies” as the reason behind the decision — a decision that was later reversed after an order of the Sindh High Court.

Subsequently, Sharif had left the country.

The ARY Network had later announced it had “parted ways” with Sharif without citing a specific reason but stating that it expects its employees’ conduct on social media to be in line with the company policy.

The company, however, did not mention the social media post for which Sharif was let go.

More to follow.