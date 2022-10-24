DAWN.COM Logo

Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Dawn.com Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 08:37am
Arshad Sharif hosts a political show. — Moeed Pirzada Twitter/File

Journalist Arshad Sharif died in Kenya reportedly after being shot, his wife Javeria Siddique confirmed early on Monday morning.

“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist [Arshad Sharif] today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” she tweeted.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan’s High Commission in Kenya was ascertaining information from the authorities.

Condolences poured in from colleagues and politicians on the journalist’s death.

President Dr Arif Alvi termed Sharif’s death a loss for journalism and Pakistan. “May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss,” Alvi said.

“My brother, my friend, my colleague Arshad Shareef was shot dead in Kenya … I still can’t believe it. It’s beyond heart breaking. This is just wrong … this is painful … I love u brother,” ARY News anchorperson Kashif Abbasi tweeted.

“Unbelievable. May Allah rest the soul of Arshad Sharif in peace. Ameen,” journalist Hamid Mir tweeted.

Geo News anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada said he was extremely sad to hear the devastating news.

“Arshad Sharif, not just a colleague, a brother, is no more. From Islamabad to Moscow, from Dunya News to ARY, I’ve not known a finer gentleman. Shot dead. Too young. Too brutally,” Hum News anchorperson Meher Bokhari tweeted.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and Senator Azam Swati also said they were shocked and devastated by the news of Sharif’s death.

Journalists Kamran Khan and Shahbaz Rana called for an investigation into Sharif’s killing.

Earlier this year, police had booked Sharif, ARY Digital Network President and CEO Salman Iqbal, Head of News and Current Affairs Ammad Yousaf, anchorperson Khawar Ghumman and a producer for sedition over a controversial interview by PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill broadcast on the channel on Aug 8.

A day later, the Interior Ministry had cancelled the channel’s no-objection certificate citing “adverse reports from agencies” as the reason behind the decision — a decision that was later reversed after an order of the Sindh High Court.

Subsequently, Sharif had left the country.

The ARY Network had later announced it had “parted ways” with Sharif without citing a specific reason but stating that it expects its employees’ conduct on social media to be in line with the company policy.

The company, however, did not mention the social media post for which Sharif was let go.

More to follow.

Jawad Ahmed Chaudhry
Oct 24, 2022 07:43am
Ina lilahi ina ilahi rajion
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedd
Oct 24, 2022 07:45am
Rest in Peace. The bravest Pakistan saw.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 07:50am
So sad, nice guy with good voice, RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Alif
Oct 24, 2022 07:53am
Very sad it's a loss for Pakistan and the entire humanity including the world of Journalism and journalists, the world is calling for a transparent investigation which includes a global investigation team with people from all institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Oct 24, 2022 07:53am
RIP. He was one of the best investigative reporter.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 24, 2022 07:53am
Worst atrocity and a case of clear cut targeted killing.
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Oct 24, 2022 07:53am
A very sad incident and my heartfelt condolences to the family of Journalist.
Reply Recommend 0
Moth
Oct 24, 2022 07:54am
Why Kenya — Highly organized assassination in a country with no possibility of follow up and investigation.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustansir
Oct 24, 2022 07:56am
Will such assassinations prevent people from speaking truth? Nop!
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar
Oct 24, 2022 07:56am
Who is behind this murder?
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Oct 24, 2022 07:58am
The price of intellectual honesty in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeerak
Oct 24, 2022 08:00am
Unbelievable, what a sad day.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Qureshi
Oct 24, 2022 08:01am
Very suspicious. I am sure he had no enemies in Kenya.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Oct 24, 2022 08:02am
Pakistan Journalist are not safe within or outside the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 24, 2022 08:05am
Sad, patriots have shown their patriotism. When is this shadow rule end?
Reply Recommend 0
Raj - USA
Oct 24, 2022 08:05am
Shocking and sad ....
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 08:08am
Another Pakistani journalist murdered.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 24, 2022 08:24am
RIP. he will be remembered for his brave journalism.
Reply Recommend 0
Whistle
Oct 24, 2022 08:43am
What forced him to scape Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Faiza
Oct 24, 2022 08:46am
So all investigators who ask questions against mafia are having heart attacks, dying and being shot.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 24, 2022 08:46am
@Alif, which world ?
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 24, 2022 08:47am
What was he investigating and reporting on? The Kenyan agencies should look at the foreign hand too.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shehzad
Oct 24, 2022 08:47am
Who is responsible or behind this? Can anyone guess?
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Oct 24, 2022 08:48am
@Waqar, Who is behind this murder Whole nation knows the answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Oct 24, 2022 08:50am
My condolences to his loved ones!
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar
Oct 24, 2022 08:51am
No words, plz accept heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 24, 2022 08:52am
Arshed Sharif was the best of the best. You will be missed. Arshed Sharif Pakistan media is incomplete without you. You will be missed. Rip
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Oct 24, 2022 08:53am
A very sad passing.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 24, 2022 09:01am
He knew too much and not ready to hold it back.
Reply Recommend 0

