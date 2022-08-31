DAWN.COM Logo

ARY News ‘parts ways’ with journalist Arshad Sharif

Dawn.com Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 10:38pm
<p>Arshad Sharif hosts a political show on ARY News. — Moeed Pirzada Twitter</p>

The ARY Network on Wednesday announced it has “parted ways” with anchorperson Arshad Sharif without citing a specific reason but stating that it expects its employees’ conduct on social media to be in line with the company policy.

The announcement was made in a statement posted by the channel on its social media accounts.

“ARY Network’s code of conduct for its employees clearly states that any post by an employee on social media has to be in accordance with the company’s policy,” it stated.

“Thus, with a heavy heart we would like to announce that after a journey of 8 years together, ARY has parted way with Arshad Sharif. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavours,” the statement added.

The company, however, did not mention the social media post for which Sharif was let go.

Earlier this month, the police had booked Sharif, ARY Digital Network President and CEO Salman Iqbal, Head of News and Current Affairs Ammad Yousaf, anchorperson Khawar Ghumman and a producer for sedition over a controversial interview by PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill broadcast on the channel on Aug 8.

A day later, the Interior Ministry had cancelled the channel’s no-objection certificate citing “adverse reports from agencies” as the reason behind the decision.

Subsequently, Sharif had left the country.

Immediately after ARY News’ announcement today, the International Human Rights Foundation condemned the development in a tweet.

“The International Human Rights Foundation strongly condemns the dismissal of the journalist Mr. Arshad Sharif, who has proven to be an good professional, a critical citizen and an intellectually honest person,” it said.

AHAQ
Aug 31, 2022 09:57pm
Specifically done on the demand of importeds and more specifically their handlers in the back
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 31, 2022 09:57pm
Fascist state!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 31, 2022 10:02pm
PDM/Neutral pressure ... another voice killed.
Reply Recommend 0
Riz
Aug 31, 2022 10:04pm
More to come..
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 31, 2022 10:05pm
The journalists have to work according to the individual news paper or TV channel policy. There are few anchors who have previously crossed the red line and after apologising with the concerned quarters returned back to their parental TV channels. Hope one day Arshad Sharif will also be back to ARY TV channel, after apologising with the concerned authorities.
Reply Recommend 0
Lost Track
Aug 31, 2022 10:08pm
Reminds me of PTI days
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 31, 2022 10:11pm
No worries he will come back stronger after this corrupt regime has been removed in the next election.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Aug 31, 2022 10:12pm
For now everyone speaking against this government gets arrested and tortured no wonder people need to flee this country.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Aug 31, 2022 10:14pm
A step to be back on air only.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Aug 31, 2022 10:28pm
You mean he was not praising PTI 24/7?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Aug 31, 2022 10:29pm
Good
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 31, 2022 10:31pm
BOL will welcome him with open arms
Reply Recommend 0
AZIZ A alam
Aug 31, 2022 10:33pm
When ship is sinking it unloads the extra and unwanted weight !
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Aug 31, 2022 10:34pm
Are we really democratic country?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Aug 31, 2022 10:42pm
Vendetta. Thank you PDM. Pakistan will never progress unless we give up on thos chaudry/ wadera mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 31, 2022 10:49pm
@Lost Track , Nah mate nothing like PTI days.
Reply Recommend 0

