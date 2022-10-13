DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 13, 2022

Power ‘fully restored’ across Pakistan after 12-hour outage: energy ministry

Qazi Hassan | Dawn.com | Tahir Sherani Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 09:35pm
<p>A view of electricity transmission lines in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV</p>

A view of electricity transmission lines in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Power was “fully restored” across the country after a major 12-hour power breakdown took place on Thursday — amounting to 8,000 megawatts, according to the energy minister — depriving large swathes of the country, including provincial capitals Karachi and Lahore, of electricity, according to the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry said the disturbance in two 500kv lines in the south of Karachi was resolved. “Electricity supply is being increased from alternative power plants, which will return to normal by Friday morning,” the ministry tweeted.

However, DawnNewsTV reported that power was still not restored to large parts of Karachi, including Malir, Gulshan-i-Maymar, Super Highway and more.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy had attributed the breakdown to an “accidental fault” in the transmission system.

“Several power plants in the south are tripping in phases due to an accidental fault in the country’s southern transmission system. As a result, there have been disruptions in the supply of electricity to the country’s south,” the ministry said in a tweet following reports of power outages.

‘Accidental fault’

At a press conference earlier today, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir shared the preliminary findings of the circumstances that led to the breakdown.

“This morning at 9:16am, our two 500kv lines in the south — Karachi — there was a fault in both of them. I am not calling it an accident yet, because an inquiry has yet to be conducted. […] there was a fault in them and they fell, as a result, the country’s southern region saw an electricity blackout.

Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan speaks to reporters on Thursday.—DawnNewsTV
Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan speaks to reporters on Thursday.—DawnNewsTV

“Our first priority was to isolate Karachi from it, and we were successful in doing so and we isolated Karachi from it by 9:45. By isolate, I mean that the 1,000MW that we provide to Karachi daily, was cut. But KE’s system is independently operated and is supplying electricity to [parts of] the city.”

He said as a result of the two power lines in which the fault developed, parts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Quetta, and partially in Multan and Faisalabad experienced power breakdowns.

Dastgir added that he was personally monitoring the progress of the restoration.

“As a result of this breakdown, a large part of our power plants are out of our system, around 8,000MW, of which we have restored 4,700MW,” he said.

“Electricity has been completely restored in Multan and Faisalabad. There is an issue in Hyderabad, but we have restored Sepco partially till Dadu. There is also [power] connectivity in Shikarpur, and because of partial connections in Sukkur. Qesco has been restored till Sibi.”

The minister said three teams were in the field: one was the reconnection team dealing with the cut-off conductors, the second team was for repairs, wherever needed, and the third team, was the inquiry team, which would submit a report to the ministry of energy in four days identifying the cause of the incident.

“Our biggest success is that we prevented a breakdown in the north. We limited the shutdown to the south through timely reconnection … the north was completely saved from the shutdown.

“We are trying to completely restore the system between maghrib and isha,” he said.

“It is taking time. The power plants that were shut down will take hours to restart. These include coal plants, Thar coal plants and nuclear plants in Karachi, wherever there has been tripping, plants are being restarted according to their technical specifications.

“We expect that those plants will start production in the next few hours, and as I said, we will completely restore the system between 7-8pm. Our priorities at present are [the restoration of power in] Karachi and Quetta and then Hyderabad too.”

He said the tripping developed near Karachi and moved northward. “There are two lines in Karachi’s south — NK1 and Jamshoro — there was a fault in them simultaneously.

He, however, insisted that there was no fault in the system in Karachi, only the transmission of 1,000MW from the national grid had been cut off. “When the plants will be restarted, 1,000MW supply will be restored [to the city].”

The minister hinted that human error could be responsible for the fault, though he wouldn’t confirm it until the inquiry team’s report arrives. “When the inquiry team’s report is received, if we have to take disciplinary action in its light, we will,” he added.

“We have to find the actual cause, whether it was an accident or there was another reason.”

High-level committee formed to probe outage

Later in the day, the Ministry for Power constituted a high-level inquiry committee to ascertain facts pertaining to the partial breakdown.

According to an order issued by the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), the committee will be headed by Muhammad Mustafa — Lahore general manager (technical) — and comprise Anwar Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ijaz Khan, and Muhammad Zakaria.

It stated that the committee will be required to determine the root cause of the default, ascertain if the faults leading to the blackout could have been prevented, and verify if measures taken by concerned departments were adequate.

The committee will be required to submit a report within four days, the order added.

Senate panel issues summons for KE CEO

Separately, Senate’s Standing Committee on Power issued a summon for K-Electric chief executive officer Moonis Alvi and instructed the police to arrest him and present him at the next meeting of the panel.

“Who is he? A gangster? What is this behavior,” Senator Saifullah Abro, the committee’s chairman, said in a meeting on Thursday.

He said that time had passed but KE had still not managed to prepare an agreement for the purchase and sale of electricity.

The committee also expressed anger over Dastagir’s absence from the meeting and took notice of the electricity breakdown across the country.

He observed that the NTDC had failed to provide adequate reasons for the power lapse. To this, officials of the power ministry said: “The southern parts of the country have been plunged into darkness.

“But sharing details [of the outage] will spread more panic,” they added.

Electricity restoration underway in residential areas

K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said in a 7pm update that electricity restoration was going on in phases throughout the city with power restored to strategic facilities, including airports, hospitals, and pumping stations.

“The work of restoring electricity to residential areas is going on gradually,” Rana said, adding that power was back in Federal B area, Civic Centre, Clifton, Defence, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Liaquatabad, Lyari and Malir.

Earlier in the day, he confirmed that the utility had received reports of “multiple outages” from different parts of Karachi.

“We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted,” he said.

In an update posted around 11:45am, he confirmed that the suspension in electricity supply was due to a fault in the southern transmission system, as explained by the Ministry of Energy.

He added that work had been started to restore the supply and the complete restoration would take around five hours.

In Karachi, reports of power outages were received from localities near Rashid Minhas Road, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Liaquatbad C-1 Area, Federal B Area’s block 11, 12 and 13, Nazimabad’s block 3 and 4, Kharadar, Lyari, Old City Area, Malir Halt, Rafah-i-Aam Society, Millenium Mall, areas near Dalmia Road, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Defence Housing Authority and PECHS.

There were also reports of the suspension of electricity supply to City Courts and accountability courts in the metropolis

Meanwhile, the Lahore Electric Supply Company said it was carrying out loadshedding to protect the system from a major breakdown.

“The Ministry of Energy is diligently investigating the cause of the outage and the power system will be fully restored as soon as possible,” it said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (42)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 13, 2022 12:08pm
A failure system collapse day by day
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 13, 2022 12:10pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 13, 2022 12:24pm
Welcome to purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Oct 13, 2022 12:30pm
The country is falling apart. It needs elections.
Reply Recommend 0
parvaiz lodhi
Oct 13, 2022 01:06pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, what?
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Oct 13, 2022 01:40pm
Which one is better. Purana or Naya Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 13, 2022 01:55pm
Lies, lies and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Oct 13, 2022 01:59pm
Welcome to the Banana Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 13, 2022 02:05pm
Failed system. Survival is becoming increasingly difficult for the masses.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 13, 2022 02:16pm
Big News for PDM Supporters, everywhere disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 13, 2022 02:23pm
Incompetency at it’s peak!
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Oct 13, 2022 02:23pm
Brings back memories of the sudden August black out during 2020 One switch/change-over mis timed and half of Pakistan without power during night Then Minister Hammad Azhar blamed the fault on one grid station in Sindh
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 13, 2022 02:25pm
"Our biggest success"?
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 13, 2022 02:25pm
"Our biggest success"?
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 13, 2022 02:26pm
People of Karachi are to blame. Saeed Ghani can explain.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 13, 2022 02:37pm
Then why pay exorbitant electricity bills when there is no electricity under pdm.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 13, 2022 02:39pm
More like not enough electricity to circulate
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 13, 2022 02:39pm
Made in China?
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob Ali Lalani
Oct 13, 2022 02:41pm
The government has no clue how the people are suffering. This is not the first time such a huge power breakdown occurred. No one was ever held accountable nor learned from the past mistakes.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 13, 2022 02:48pm
Another excuse to increase the electricity rates
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 13, 2022 02:49pm
This whole govt is accidental
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Oct 13, 2022 02:53pm
Incompetent ministers in incompetent and imposed government.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 13, 2022 03:02pm
Pakistan going from Banana Republic to Failed State in no time
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 13, 2022 04:09pm
It is almost a crime indifference! Possibly, the manifestation of criminal neglects in the southern regions of the country's management system was the reason behind, as nobody appear to be any beneficiary in such a lapse.
Reply Recommend 0
As Astra
Oct 13, 2022 04:11pm
Could be a cyber attack….
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Oct 13, 2022 04:12pm
Pakistan has already collapsed in which each department and institution completely destroyed. Neutrals are blind and deaf and allowed everyone to do whatever he wants to do. They are getting their share from corrupt people.
Reply Recommend 0
fahim
Oct 13, 2022 04:14pm
Pakistan needs a new system otherwise soon it will be vanished from the world map.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 13, 2022 04:14pm
The results of using chinese equipment
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Oct 13, 2022 04:15pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, well said this Govt. Doesn't capable to handle
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 13, 2022 04:16pm
Root cause: chinese equipment
Reply Recommend 0
M Ahmed
Oct 13, 2022 04:28pm
Bring Raja Rental he will surely fix Pakistan electricity problems, we desperately need visionary people like him to lead this country into the gutter.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 13, 2022 04:37pm
Dastagir capabilities are as a peon in the electricity department, not as its head
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Oct 13, 2022 04:44pm
Khurram Dastgir? Seriously.... even an average electrician can perform better than him, how can he be on such position. Really anything can be happen in Pakistan if Qadir can be a health minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 13, 2022 04:49pm
Under KESC management people of Karachi did not suffer much on load shedding than it is today under govt sponsored KE
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Oct 13, 2022 05:00pm
These things happen. Sometimes, accident is just an accident. Can happen anywhere on the globe. For example, some years ago, a tree branch caused multi state black out starting from Ohio. Certainly, root causing is necessary. But, jumping to conclusions, snap judgments and name calling of CEO etc before the completion of investigation seems immature.
Reply Recommend 0
Reddy
Oct 13, 2022 05:02pm
Wait for an accidental Nuclear weapon discharge soon
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Oct 13, 2022 05:08pm
Accidents do & will happen.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 13, 2022 05:25pm
It’s ok… Indians fire missile by mistake and also shoot down own helicopter by mistake. Pakistan is much better! Only Army and politicians destroy country by mistake.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 13, 2022 07:38pm
Previous government is responsible for these problems.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 13, 2022 08:03pm
Failed state.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 13, 2022 08:03pm
@AJ, the leaders don’t love their countrymen. If they did, they will understand the pain.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 13, 2022 08:11pm
Did you pay your bill?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political vendetta
13 Oct, 2022

Political vendetta

THERE is little hope for the future if we must insist on remaining hung up on the past. The pound of flesh taken ...
Anti-militancy protests
Updated 13 Oct, 2022

Anti-militancy protests

Attempts to differentiate between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban will do little to bring peace to KP.
ECP’s welcome decision
13 Oct, 2022

ECP’s welcome decision

ELECTIONS are an essential feature of democracy. There have been several recent examples where countries with strong...
Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...