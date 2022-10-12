DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 12, 2022

Sourav Ganguly ‘forced out’ as BCCI chief for allegedly refusing to join Modi’s BJP

AFP Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 05:16pm
<p>A photo of BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly. — Sourav Ganguly Twitter</p>

A photo of BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly. — Sourav Ganguly Twitter

Sourav Ganguly is set to be replaced as president of Indian cricket, with the former captain’s backers claiming he has been forced out for refusing to join the ruling political party.

Ganguly is widely regarded as one of India’s greatest captains and has been in charge of the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the past three years.

He had been widely tipped to earn a second term as president when the board holds its annual general meeting next Tuesday.

But Ganguly, 50, is said to have declined to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This week the 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny filed his nomination to replace Ganguly and will likely be elected unopposed next week, board vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

Politicians from Ganguly’s home state of West Bengal alleged that the former batsman was forced out.

It was a “political vendetta” by the government, opposition lawmaker Santanu Sen said on Twitter.

“We are with you Dada!” he added, referring to Ganguly by his nickname.

Ganguly’s political allegiance has been a regular source of media speculation in recent months and the country’s home minister Amit Shah visited him at home earlier this year.

India’s top court recently relaxed a rule that barred sporting officials from consecutive terms in office in the same position, opening the way for Shah’s son Jay — the BCCI secretary — and Ganguly to seek reappointment.

The BJP has denied involvement in the board’s looming vote and accused its opponents of politicising the issue.

“Sourav Ganguly is a cricketing legend. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in BCCI,” said the party’s vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

Current BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, younger brother of the country’s sports minister Anurag Thakur, is expected to be elected chairman of the Indian Premier League.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (20)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ghaznavi
Oct 12, 2022 05:19pm
This nation is going down the memory lanes of what Nazi party stood. World must immediately take a note before it turns one
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 12, 2022 05:20pm
Saffron brigade thinks all should be like them and join fascist Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Oct 12, 2022 05:20pm
Can we print similar news that Imran Khan has been removed from PM as he refused to join Neutrals (Agriculture Department)
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Oct 12, 2022 05:22pm
Terms end appointments end and people move on this is the way it always was and will remain .
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 12, 2022 05:24pm
Could this be the true face of democracy?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 12, 2022 05:24pm
What else could be expected of world's top false, feign, sham, shame, frail, feeble, futile, feint and fake democracy called Republic of India, under the aegis of racist, bigot, prejudiced, liar, wicked and biased Modi and his fascist, corrupt, cunning, crooked, cruel, crafty and crazy R.S.S. and BJP cronies, having a penchant to mix sports with politics since birth and brought up?
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 12, 2022 05:26pm
This poison we call “Politics” in India, Pakistan and other countries in our region, is destroying us all, there are hardly no so called friendly neighboring country
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 12, 2022 05:30pm
How does that impact Pakistan!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 12, 2022 05:30pm
Thats hiw the Nazis in Germany worked, they wanted sworn alleigance from all institution heads and then they indoctrinated the staff with venom and hate until their demise and destruction.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 12, 2022 05:34pm
They haven't learnt how to use the Judiciary yet?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Oct 12, 2022 05:42pm
If a person doesn't join your party you fire him from a post where he was doing a good job, does this happen in democracy or in autocracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Anil
Oct 12, 2022 05:43pm
when Ganguly will clear the picture , do report that as well . Though i know you would never
Reply Recommend 0
It’s Real
Oct 12, 2022 05:45pm
Nepotism at its best.
Reply Recommend 0
Pagla Yahin Ka
Oct 12, 2022 05:47pm
Some people will paint everything with a religious or political color. Dada has had his day in the sun.
Reply Recommend 0
Laila O Laila
Oct 12, 2022 05:48pm
False reporting
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Oct 12, 2022 05:54pm
Modi should be thankful to Ganguly for not joining BJP.Pakistan's experience with a cricketer turned into politician is not so positive.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 12, 2022 05:55pm
This has nothing to do with politics. Because he was not nominated, then just blame BJP. Modi does need his vote to win the next election. He will win by a majority margin.
Reply Recommend 0
optimistic
Oct 12, 2022 06:06pm
Ganguli will become president o ICC.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Oct 12, 2022 06:34pm
Same news like SHAHBAZ and his son go free
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 12, 2022 06:37pm
In Pakistan we have local version of Modi in form of Niazi. Though intellect level of modi is far more than that of niazi
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...
Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...