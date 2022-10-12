DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 12, 2022

Emirates-based Indian cricketer gets 14-year ban for attempted match-fixing

Reuters Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 11:07am

Mehar Chhayakar, an Indian cricketer formerly based in the United Arab Emirates, has been banned from all cricket for 14 years for seven breaches of the sport’s anti-corruption code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Chhayakar was found guilty by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal of attempting to influence aspects of the UAE’s one-day international series in Zimbabwe in 2019 as well as matches in the Global T20 franchise tournament in Canada in the same year.

“We first encountered Mehar Chhayakar through his involvement in organising a corrupt cricket tournament in Ajman, in 2018,” the ICC said in a statement.

“The charges for which he has now received a lengthy ban are further examples of his continuing efforts to corrupt and damage our sport.

“We will be relentless in pursuing and disrupting the people who try to corrupt cricket. With a ban of 14 years, the Tribunal has sent a clear message to anyone intending to corrupt our game.”

In a communication with the ICC laid out in the Tribunal’s decision, Chhayakar said the charges were “false”.

Born in India but raised in the UAE, Chhayakar was also found guilty of refusing to co-operate with, and obstructing the work of, the sport’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Chhayakar was one of four players suspended by the ICC in 2019 after being charged with breaches of the governing body’s anti-corruption code.

Former UAE captain Mohammad Naveed and batsman Shaiman Anwar Butt were handed eight-year bans in March 2021, while another international, Qadeer Ahmed, was banned for five years the following month.

UAE wicketkeeper-batsman Gulam Shabbir was banned for four years in Sept. 2021 for six breaches of the code.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...
Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...